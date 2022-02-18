COPS: Inmate Sent Bomb Threats, With Return Address, To Courthouse, Attorney While In Hernando Jail on Attempted Murder Charge

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

The return address on the envelope listed the name of Timothy A. Kydd as the sender. The courthouse was immediately evacuated with traffic in and around the courthouse was diverted. Deputies proceeded to conduct a thorough search of the courthouse and the surrounding area locating a suspicious device in proximity of the courthouse.

BROOKSVILLE, FL – Thursday, February 17, 2022 at approximately 12:00 p.m., employees at the Hernando County Courthouse in Brooksville told law enforcement they had received a letter in the mail that indicated a bomb was placed at the courthouse.

The Citrus County Hazardous Devices Team was called in to examine the device; when deemed safe, it was removed from the area, and the courthouse was reopened to the public. While the search was occurring, detectives were able to locate an inmate by the name of Timothy Kydd, 32, who is currently incarcerated at the Hernando County Detention Center on an attempted murder charge.

The investigation revealed Kydd had sent a second letter threatening a bomb to his attorney’s office, whose office is located outside of Hernando County. Kydd was then charged with making a bomb threat and two counts of written threats to kill. He remains incarcerated at the Hernando County Detention Center in lieu of no bond status in reference to his attempted murder charged.