CrimeLocalSociety

COPS: Inmate Sent Bomb Threats, With Return Address, To Courthouse, Attorney While In Hernando Jail on Attempted Murder Charge

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Timothy Kydd
The return address on the envelope listed the name of Timothy A. Kydd as the sender. The courthouse was immediately evacuated with traffic in and around the courthouse was diverted. Deputies proceeded to conduct a thorough search of the courthouse and the surrounding area locating a suspicious device in proximity of the courthouse.

BROOKSVILLE, FL – Thursday, February 17, 2022 at approximately 12:00 p.m., employees at the Hernando County Courthouse in Brooksville told law enforcement they had received a letter in the mail that indicated a bomb was placed at the courthouse.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT United Patriot

The return address on the envelope listed the name of Timothy A. Kydd as the sender. The courthouse was immediately evacuated with traffic in and around the courthouse was diverted. Deputies proceeded to conduct a thorough search of the courthouse and the surrounding area locating a suspicious device in proximity of the courthouse.

The Citrus County Hazardous Devices Team was called in to examine the device; when deemed safe, it was removed from the area, and the courthouse was reopened to the public. While the search was occurring, detectives were able to locate an inmate by the name of Timothy Kydd, 32, who is currently incarcerated at the Hernando County Detention Center on an attempted murder charge.

The investigation revealed Kydd had sent a second letter threatening a bomb to his attorney’s office, whose office is located outside of Hernando County. Kydd was then charged with making a bomb threat and two counts of written threats to kill. He remains incarcerated at the Hernando County Detention Center in lieu of no bond status in reference to his attempted murder charged.


Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We implore you to take a moment and watch the three-minute video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. Then sign up for our featured story emails. If you have a business, please consider advertising with us.
 
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Detectives Take Down South Florida’s “Alwoods Gang” After…

Joe Mcdermott

Family of Dead “Rust” Cinematographer Files Wrongful Death…

Christopher Boyle

Op-Ed: Eminem, Snoop’s Super Bowl Performance Was Derivative…

Marc Ang
1 of 1,684