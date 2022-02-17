Bob Saget’s Family Files Lawsuit to Block Release of Records Related to Suspicious Death; Will Suffer “Irreparable Harm” If Released

Bob Saget’s widow and three daughters are suing the Orange County Sheriff and the Medical Examiner’s Office to keep the investigation into the comedian’s now suspicious January 9th death confidential claiming that any further release of records would cause them to “suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress.” File photo: Kathy Hutchins, Shutter Stock, licensed.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL – The family of late comedian and actor Bob Saget, who tragically died in January, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday to block the release of any additional records from the investigation into his death after his preliminary autopsy results were made public last Friday.

On Wednesday, a Florida judge granted a temporary injunction to Sagat’s family – including wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters, Aubrey, 35; Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29 – blocking the release of additional records, citing privacy concerns,

On January 9, 2022, Saget had been staying at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida during a stand-up tour. The Full House star, 65, was found unresponsive in his room at approximately 4 p.m. EST, with responding emergency personnel pronouncing him dead at the scene.

Autopsy results released on Friday by the chief medical examiner for Orange and Osceola counties proclaimed that Saget’s death was “accidental” and that he had died from “blunt head trauma” sustained from an unseen fall in his hotel room. However, the report also revealed several other troubling medical issues, including a positive result for COVID-19, serious heart damage, and the presence of drugs in his system related to the treatment of depression and anxiety.

#BREAKING: Judge temporarily blocks release of Bob Saget death records, photos https://t.co/q0OQCTmayd pic.twitter.com/WBhidz3dFM — The Hill (@thehill) February 17, 2022 JUST IN: Bob Saget's family has filed a lawsuit to block the release of records from the investigation of his sudden death, court documents show. https://t.co/Hfd81VGhi5 — ABC News (@ABC) February 16, 2022

The degree of damage to his head was questioned as well; last week, Saget’s family announced that he had died after he “accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep.” However, examination of the autopsy results by Dr. Gavin Britz, the chair in neurosurgery at Houston Methodist Hospital, likened his injuries to something far more serious.

“This is significant trauma,” he said. “This is something I find with someone with a baseball bat to the head, or who has fallen from 20 or 30 feet.”

The Saget family lawsuit was filed against the medical examiner’s office and the Orange County sheriff, and sought to block the release of photographs, video, audio recordings and additional autopsy information.

“Plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress if Defendants release the Records in response to public records requests or otherwise disseminate the Records for any other reason or purpose,” court documents stated.