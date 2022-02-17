Biden Officials Dodge Questions About Durham Probe During Press Conferences; Hired Same Company Clinton Hired to Spy

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Biden Administration officials, including White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, repeatedly dodged questions at press conferences this week regarding the recent allegations coming out of the ongoing probe of Special Counsel John Durham into the origins of the Trump/Russia investigation.
In a court filing earlier this week, Durham accused the campaign of Hillary Clinton of paying a technology firm to “infiltrate” Trump Tower and White House servers in an attempt to link former President Donald Trump to sources in Russia during the 2016 race for the White House.
During her most recent White House press conference, Psaki declined to take any questions from reporters regarding the probe’s findings, repeatedly kicking the can down the road to the Department of Justice (DOJ) whenever asked.
Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We implore you to take a moment and watch the three-minute video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. Then sign up for our featured story emails. If you have a business, please consider advertising with us.
At one point, a reporter inquired if Psaki could confirm that the White House’s server data was currently secure, so which she responded,
“I know you asked my colleague a few questions about this the other day, but I would point you with any questions about this to the Department of Justice.”
In response to a follow-up by the same reporter, who asked if “monitoring internet traffic” – which is how Durham described the information that was obtained by the firm allegedly hired by Clinton to hack White House servers – could be considered the same as “spying,” again Psaki deferred to the DOJ.
“Again, I would point you to the Department of Justice,” she said.
Earlier in the week, Karine Jean-Pierre also refused to respond to questions from reporters relating to the Durham probe, again directing them to the DOJ for answers.
When asked if President Biden has “any concern” about presidential candidates hiring computer experts to hack competitors “for the goal of creating a narrative,” – and if such actions constituted “spying” – Jean-Pierre replied,
“That’s something I can’t speak to from this podium, so I refer you to the Department of Justice.”
Following Durham’s court filing earlier this week, it was also revealed that President Biden’s 2020 campaign had engaged the services of the same computer firm that the Clinton campaign did in 2016 – Neustar Information Services – for “accounting and compliance work.”