Biden Officials Dodge Questions About Durham Probe During Press Conferences; Hired Same Company Clinton Hired to Spy

During her most recent White House press conference, Press Secretary Jen Psaki declined to take any questions from reporters regarding Special Counsel John Durham’s findings, repeatedly kicking the can down the road to the Department of Justice (DOJ) whenever asked. Earlier in the week, Karine Jean-Pierre also refused to respond to questions from reporters relating to the Durham probe, again directing them to the DOJ for answers.

In a court filing earlier this week, Durham accused the campaign of Hillary Clinton of paying a technology firm to “infiltrate” Trump Tower and White House servers in an attempt to link former President Donald Trump to sources in Russia during the 2016 race for the White House.

Psaki refuses all questions about the Durham investigation. pic.twitter.com/TNDvy55uwD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 16, 2022 Biden Spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre repeatedly says she “can’t speak to” Durham's report showing that the Clinton campaign paid for the Trump campaign and White House to be illegally spied on pic.twitter.com/WgIVe2ck6g — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 14, 2022

At one point, a reporter inquired if Psaki could confirm that the White House’s server data was currently secure, so which she responded,

“I know you asked my colleague a few questions about this the other day, but I would point you with any questions about this to the Department of Justice.”

In response to a follow-up by the same reporter, who asked if “monitoring internet traffic” – which is how Durham described the information that was obtained by the firm allegedly hired by Clinton to hack White House servers – could be considered the same as “spying,” again Psaki deferred to the DOJ.

“Again, I would point you to the Department of Justice,” she said.

When asked if President Biden has “any concern” about presidential candidates hiring computer experts to hack competitors “for the goal of creating a narrative,” – and if such actions constituted “spying” – Jean-Pierre replied,

“That’s something I can’t speak to from this podium, so I refer you to the Department of Justice.”

Following Durham’s court filing earlier this week, it was also revealed that President Biden’s 2020 campaign had engaged the services of the same computer firm that the Clinton campaign did in 2016 – Neustar Information Services – for “accounting and compliance work.”

Remember. The #Durham findings are not just about Hillary Clinton.



Biden White House should have a lot to say about the Durham findings too:



1. Jake Sullivan

2. Neustar (company monitoring Trump) had exactly two campaign clients according to the FEC; Hillary and Joe.@OANN pic.twitter.com/MWXjdzSwXb — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) February 17, 2022 New:

Biden campaign paid the tech firm at center of Durham investigation



Biden’s campaign is one of only two to have ever paid NEUSTAR, per FEC records. The other? Hillary Clinton’s @FreeBeacon

https://t.co/3wCpn68xum — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 15, 2022