Volusia Detectives Charge Ormond Beach Man, 29, With Sexually Abusing Dog, Possessing Child Porn

By Joe Mcdermott
Brandon Shelton
According to detectives, Brandon Shelton, 29, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant as a result of the investigation conducted by the Volusia Sheriff’s Child Exploitation Unit (CEU) since October 2021.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – An Ormond Beach man has been arrested and charged with 11 counts of possessing child pornography and six counts of sexual activity involving animals after the Volusia Sheriff’s Office was alerted via a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

During the investigation, 11 electronic files of videos and photos were located that portrayed children in sexually exploitative situations. The victims were estimated to range from as young as 2 or 3 years old to 7 to 9. Shelton told detectives he had downloaded and forwarded suspected child pornography. In addition, Shelton said he was the male subject wearing a gold watch in videos while having sexual contact with his wife’s dog.

On January 6, 2022, detectives executed a search warrant at Shelton’s home, where they interviewed Shelton. They seized multiple items, electronics, his gold watch and two family dogs. The dogs were turned over to Volusia County Animal Services.


Detectives do not believe Shelton manufactured the child pornography. He remains held on $116,000 bail at the Volusia County Branch Jail until his first court appearance before a judge today Feb. 16, 2022. 

Joe Mcdermott

