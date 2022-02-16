CrimeLocalSociety

VIDEO: Miami Detectives Seeking Suspects In Violent Armed Robbery That Left Employee In Critical Condition

By Joe Mcdermott
The subjects’ images were captured by surveillance cameras. Detectives need the assistance of the community to identify and locate the subjects in the videos.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Robbery Bureau is investigating an armed robbery at a business that resulted in an employee shot at 29339 SW 152 Avenue, in Miami, FL.

According to investigators, on January 11, 2022 at approximately 12:05 a.m., a 37 years old employee was standing outside of his workplace when two subjects approached. They produced a firearm and shot the employee as he ran into the business. The subjects then chased the employee inside, forcing him to the rear office, and demanding money.

After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, the subjects fled the scene. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim to Jackson South Trauma Center in critical condition.

The subjects’ images were captured by surveillance cameras. Detectives need the assistance of the community to identify and locate the subjects in the videos. The subjects are described as being black males, 30-40 years old, 5’9″ – 6’00” and approximately 240 – 270 lbs.


Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

