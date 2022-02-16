U.S. Intelligence Agencies Target Conservative News Site ‘Zero Hedge’ Alleging It’s Published “Moscow-Controlled” Propaganda

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





U.S. intelligence officials have claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been running a “false flag” operation by attempting to spread misinformation through the American media in order to put up a smokescreen and establish context regarding Russia’s possible invasion of Ukraine. File photo: Frederic Legrand – COMEO, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASINGTON, D.C. – The Biden Administration’s intelligence agencies have leveled accusations against a well-known conservative news website of essentially spreading misinformation generated by Russian-controlled sources.

U.S. officials have stated that Zero Hedge – a news website that concentrates on financial reporting and conservative-based political journalism – has published articles that were originally written by media sources directly controlled by Moscow which have been extensively shared by the site’s readers and other news organizations, all of whom were likely unaware of their origin as Russian propaganda.

However, the officials have not alleged that Zero Hedge knew that the content in question was written by foreign “bad faith” actors, and have not claimed that the website has any direct links to the Russian government.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

When faced with the accusations, Zero Hedge denied any involvement with spreading propaganda or misinformation, maintaining that they merely attempt to present unbiased reporting for public consumption by publishing “a wide spectrum of views that cover both sides of a given story.”

In addition, Zero Hedge posted a statement Tuesday morning, saying that the website has “never worked, collaborated or cooperated with Russia, nor are there any links to spy agencies.”

Zero Hedge also accused the Associated Press, who originally broke the story, of publishing a “bizarre hit piece” and that the only motivation for the Biden Admin’s accusations against them was to cloud the public to “our views of the current dismal US economic situation.”

“The bottom line is that such hit piece accusations that we somehow work with or for the Kremlin are nothing new: we have repeatedly faced similar allegations over the years, and we can absolutely confirm that all of them are ‘errors,’” a statement on Zero Hedge’s website said.

U.S. intelligence officials have claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been running a “false flag” operation by attempting to spread misinformation through the American media in order to put up a smokescreen and establish context regarding Russia’s possible invasion of Ukraine. Speculation has run rampant in recent days that Russia could be planning on invading the former Soviet republic at any time, drawing sound condemnation and threats of mass sanctions from numerous countries, including the U.S.