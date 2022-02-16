FDA Executive Undercover Video: “Company’s Pay Us Hundreds of Millions Per Year to Hire and Keep Reviewers to Approve Their Products”

In the video, Christopher Cole, the FDA’s Executive Officer of Countermeasures Initiative, described himself as a manager for the FDA saying his agency oversees vaccine approvals and devices for vaccines and his office “clears all the emergency approvals because since COVID is under an emergency order, we expedite the approval of any emergency approval.” Image credit: Project Veritas / YouTube.com.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Controversial undercover group Project Veritas has posted a new sting video, revealing clandestinely recorded conversations with an Food and Drug Administration (FDA) executive admitting numerous factoids on-camera, including the Biden Administration’s purported plans to make COVID-19 vaccination shots an annual event and the role the pharmaceutical companies play in national healthcare decisions by the government.

While in at least two restaurant settings, Christopher Cole – FDA Executive Officer of Countermeasures Initiative – and an off-camera Project Veritas journalist are seen discussing various aspects of COVID vaccines. At one point, Cole claims that the Biden Admin is gearing up to eventually announce annual vaccinations for the U.S. populace, although he did not specify if this would be a mandate of some sort or simply a recommendation.

“So you’ll have to get an annual shot of [COVID vaccine],” Cole says. “I mean, it hasn’t been formally announced yet, ‘cause they don’t want to rile everyone up.”

“Is it going to be formally announced?” the PV journalist asks.

“Yeah, yeah, at some point,” Cole replies. “Some of it’s been talked about publicly, but it hasn’t been talked about on CNN or Fox or MSNBC or anything. But yeah…you’ll have to get an annual.”

In another conversation, also recorded in a restaurant, Cole claimed that federal vaccination mandates may be rolled out – starting with students – in order to get more of the country inoculated against the virus.

“I think what’s going to happen is it’s going to be a gradual thing. School’s going to mandate it,” he says.

The PV journalist asks him about booster shots for toddlers and why they would be needed, to which Cole responds that the vaccine “wanes” and that a third shot “will bolster your system” not just for toddlers, but for people of all ages. He then goes on to suggest that COVID vaccines will become a yearly event – most likely even for toddlers – much like annual flu shots.

The video captures numerous COVID-related soundbites from Cole, ranging from ““Biden wants to inoculate as many people as possible” to “I don’t completely agree with their [FDA’s vaccine] testing process…all the tests aren’t there.”

In addition, at one point Cole speaks on the financial incentive that Pfizer and other pharmaceutical companies that develop COVID vaccines have to promote additional vaccinations.

“It’ll be recurring fountain of revenue” he says. “It might not be that much initially, but it’ll be recurring if they can get every person required at an annual vaccine, that is a recurring return of money going into their company.”

In response to the Project Veritas video, the FDA put on a statement that says “The person purportedly in the video does not work on vaccine matters and does not represent the views of the FDA.”