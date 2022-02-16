Body Found Floating in Drainage Canal Near Pahokee Marina; Detectives On Scene Investigating 

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Deputies arrived on scene and confirmed the discovery. Sheriff’s detectives have also arrived on scene to investigate further. According to authorities, no foul play is suspected at this time.

PAHOKEE, FL – On Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at approximately 7:00 am the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call to dispatch regarding a body being found floating in a drainage canal near the Pahokee Marina and Campground in Pahokee.

More information will be released when it becomes available.