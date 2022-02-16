CrimeLocalSociety

Body Found Floating in Drainage Canal Near Pahokee Marina; Detectives On Scene Investigating 

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Deputies arrived on scene and confirmed the discovery. Sheriff’s detectives have also arrived on scene to investigate further. According to authorities, no foul play is suspected at this time.

PAHOKEE, FL – On Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at approximately 7:00 am the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call to dispatch regarding a body being found floating in a drainage canal near the Pahokee Marina and Campground in Pahokee.

More information will be released when it becomes available.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

