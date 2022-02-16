CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Charge Two Lee County Residents With Felony Abuse To Chihuahua

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Following further investigation and interviews, on January 27, 2022, at approximately 12 am, Rebecca Lucia Tapia, 32, and Leonardo Enrique Santiago Gutierrez, 25, both residents of a home on 48th Street West in Lehigh Acres, were arrested and charged with felony abuse of the canine. According to county records, they were both released on $5,000 bond.
According to authorities, following an investigation and interviews, Rebecca Lucia Tapia, 32, and Leonardo Enrique Santiago Gutierrez, 25, both residents of a home on 48th Street West in Lehigh Acres, were arrested and charged with felony animal abuse. According to county records, they were both released on $5,000 bond.

LEHIGH ACRES, FL – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office East District Detectives assumed an investigation involving a six year old Chihuahua with a lengthy history of injuries and multiple fractures to its legs and ribs. Additionally, the canine was suffering from non-healing ulcers in both eyes.

Following further investigation and interviews, on January 27, 2022, at approximately 12 am, Rebecca Lucia Tapia, 32, and Leonardo Enrique Santiago Gutierrez, 25, both residents of a home on 48th Street West in Lehigh Acres, were arrested and charged with felony abuse of the canine. According to county records, they were both released on $5,000 bond.

The six year old Chihuahua had a lengthy history of injuries and multiple fractures to its legs and ribs. Additionally, the canine was suffering from non-healing ulcers in both eyes.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Animal Cruelty Task Force has recently made a number of aggravated animal cruelty arrests, and will be visiting local elementary schools on the importance of microchips, a warning regarding rodent and pest traps, and more.


Anonymous reports of animal abuse, cruelty, and/or neglect can be reported on their website or by calling Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at (800) 780-TIPS (8477).

