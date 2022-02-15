CrimeLocalSociety

Woman Charged With Accessory to Attempted First-Degree Murder from 2020 Shooting In Brooksville

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Kathy Redding Smith
According to authorities, 54 year old Kathy Redding Smith was charged with Accessory After the Fact to Attempted First-Degree Murder from an incident that took place in the area of Lincoln Road, in Brooksville back in June 2020 where one victim was shot.
BROOKSVILLE, FL – Detectives with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Intelligence Unit have charged 54 year old Kathy Redding Smith with Accessory After the Fact to Attempted First-Degree Murder from an incident that took place in the area of Lincoln Road, in Brooksville back in June 2020 where one victim was shot.

Approximately one month after the shooting, two brothers Galvin Bernard Smith, 44 and Gregory Lamont Smith, 47, were arrested in connection with a shooting. Authorities did not release specifics of Kathy’s involvement in the case, however, she was arrested and charged today, Tuesday, February 15, 2022. She was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where she is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond.

