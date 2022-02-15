Former Intelligence Director Expects More Indictments in Durham Probe; Multiple People Now “Cooperating” And Testifying Before Grand Jury

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe told Fox News Monday that John Brennan briefed then President Barack Obama an Vice President Joe Biden about intelligence that indicated Clinton was planning to falsely accuse and vilify Trump with a scandal.

So both Obama and Biden knew about it.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Monday, Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said he expects to see more indictments in the wake of special counsel John Durham’s probe into the origins of the FBI investigation into allegations of collusion between the 2016 campaign of former President Donald Trump and Russia.

Ratcliffe had made an appearance on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” to give a response to a bombshell dropped by Durham on Friday in the form of a court filing that alleged that the 2016 presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton had paid internet companies to hack Trump Tower and White House servers in an effort to forge a link between Trump and Russia.

John Ratcliffe: Declassified: John Brennan Briefed Obama and Biden about intelligence about Clinton's plan to falsely accuse and vilify Trump with a scandal.

Obama Knew, Biden Knew. pic.twitter.com/xLoQkID8jp — Hunting Wolf In PA🇺🇲🇨🇦 (@SlayerWolf11) February 14, 2022 Ratcliffe gives his thoughts on the Durham investigation.https://t.co/ewV24uCB6W — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) February 15, 2022

Ratcliffe noted that he – along with Durham and former Attorney General William Barr – had seen intelligence that purported that the 2016 Clinton campaign had been actively working to “vilify” Trump and “falsely claim” that he had clandestine ties to Russian officials.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

The former National Intelligence Director also claimed that multiple members of the U.S. government at the time – from the intelligence community and FBI to Vice President Joe Biden and President Barack Obama – had been informed of the Clinton campaign’s plans concerning Trump.

“[Then-CIA Director John Brennan] briefed President Obama and Vice President Biden and other members of the national security team about this specific intelligence, that John Durham now has, about a Hillary Clinton plan to falsely accuse and vilify Donald Trump with a scandal, and the discussion around that and whether or not it was good intelligence,” Ratcliffe said.

Ratcliffe noted his belief that the indictment of Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann on charges of making a false statement to a federal agent would likely be just the first of many tied to Durham’s probe.

“Bill Barr, John Durham, and I, all looking at this intelligence [in 2016], agreed there was not a proper predicate to open a criminal investigation into the Trump campaign, yet that happened,” Ratcliffe said. “So, those are the issues that John Durham is looking at, and I think there’ll be many more…I would expect there to be quite a few more indictments because of that. There was not a proper predicate to begin that investigation. John Durham has said that publicly already.”

Monday, reports that Durham’s investigation has “accelerated” were made, with multiple people now said to be “cooperating” and testifying before a grand jury.