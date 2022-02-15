Deputies Find Man Who Threatened Deltona Woman In Her Home With Loaded Pistol

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Multiple deputies converged and quickly took 27-year-old Johnathan Hernandez into custody. In his backpack, deputies found a loaded pistol.

DELTONA, FL – A Volusia Sheriff’s Office drone flying overhead helped deputies quickly catch an armed suspect who jumped out of a bedroom window as he tried to escape arrest.

According to authorities, deputies were at the house on Urbana Avenue in Deltona around 6:40 a.m. Monday providing an escort for the victim in an incident that started hours earlier. Overnight, the victim had reported the suspect texted her that he was on his way to her house to shoot her.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

For her safety, the victim left the house for the night. In the morning, deputies responded to check and clear the house for her before she went back inside.

As deputies made announcements at the front door, another deputy operating a drone overhead spotted someone exiting through a back bedroom window, running through the backyard and jumping a fence.

Multiple deputies converged and quickly took 27-year-old Johnathan Hernandez into custody. In his backpack, deputies found a loaded pistol.

Hernandez, who doesn’t live at the house, was charged with armed burglary, making written threats to kill or do bodily injury, and resisting an officer without violence. He was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he remained held Tuesday morning on $20,500 bond.