CrimeLocalSociety

Broward Detectives Seeking to ID Suspect In January Homicide in West Park

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Investigators have now released surveillance video of the shooter fleeing the scene.

WEST PARK, FL – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit need the public’s help to identify a gunman who murdered a man in West Park on January 8. According to authorities, the crime occurred shortly after 8 p.m. that Saturday near the 2100 block of Southwest 59th Terrace in West Park.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT United Patriot

That is when detectives say Jason Patterson, 42, of Miami, was shot multiple times outside of a warehouse bay he owned in the area. Witnesses told detectives that the gunman approached the victim as he was locking the gate to the warehouse bay and opened fire. Investigators have now released surveillance video of the shooter fleeing the scene.

Broward Sheriff’s West Park District deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded, and Patterson was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital for treatment where he was later pronounced deceased.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the gunman’s identity or the circumstances of the shooting to contact Detective Samantha Cottam at 954-321-4211. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.


Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We implore you to take a moment and watch the three-minute video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. Then sign up for our featured story emails. If you have a business, please consider advertising with us.
 
Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

COPS: Nearly 50 Grams of Fentanyl Found Inside Port…

Jessica Mcfadyen

New York Father Dragged Out of School Board Meeting for Not…

Christopher Boyle

Bob Saget Was Covid-19 Positive, Had Enlarged Heart, But…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,675