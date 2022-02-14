Broward Detectives Seeking to ID Suspect In January Homicide in West Park

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

WEST PARK, FL – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit need the public’s help to identify a gunman who murdered a man in West Park on January 8. According to authorities, the crime occurred shortly after 8 p.m. that Saturday near the 2100 block of Southwest 59th Terrace in West Park.

That is when detectives say Jason Patterson, 42, of Miami, was shot multiple times outside of a warehouse bay he owned in the area. Witnesses told detectives that the gunman approached the victim as he was locking the gate to the warehouse bay and opened fire. Investigators have now released surveillance video of the shooter fleeing the scene.

Broward Sheriff’s West Park District deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded, and Patterson was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital for treatment where he was later pronounced deceased.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the gunman’s identity or the circumstances of the shooting to contact Detective Samantha Cottam at 954-321-4211. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.