“Biggest Scandal We’ve Ever Seen” Unfolds As Durham Accuses Clinton Campaign of “Infiltrating” Trump Tower, White House Servers

On Friday, Special Counsel John Durham filed a motion indicating the Clinton campaign paid a technology company to “infiltrate” Trump Tower servers and later the White House effectively spying on a sitting President. File photo: Stocklight, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Special Counsel John Durham, who is heading up a probe into the origins of the Russia investigation, has accused the campaign of Hillary Clinton via a court filing of paying a technology firm to “infiltrate” Trump Tower and White House servers in an attempt to link former President Donald Trump to sources in Russia.

On February 11, Durham filed a motion regarding former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann, who had previously been indicted on charges of making a false statement to a federal agent. The February 11 motion, however, contains a section titled “Factual Background” where Durham alleges Sussmann had created ties between a tech company and the Clinton campaign.

“Sussmann had assembled and conveyed the allegations to the FBI on behalf of at least two specific clients, including a technology executive (Tech Executive 1) at a U.S.-based internet company (Internet Company 1) and the Clinton campaign,” the motion reads, adding that “Tech Executive 1” had met with Perkins Coie attorney Marc Elias, who was also serving as the General Counsel to the Clinton campaign at the time.

In July 2016, Durham’s filing claims, “Tech Executive 1” engaged with Sussmann, an investigative firm, and internet companies to “assemble the purported data and white papers.”

“In connection with these efforts, Tech Executive 1 exploited his access to non-public and/or proprietary Internet data,” the motion states. “Tech Executive 1 also enlisted the assistance of researchers at a U.S.-based university who were receiving and analyzing large amounts of Internet data in connection with a pending federal government cybersecurity research contract.”

Durham goes on to connect all of these individuals and organizations to the Clinton campaign’s alleged efforts to tie their political opponent – Donald Trump – to the government of Russia while he was running for the presidency.

“Tech Executive 1 tasked these researchers to mine Internet data to establish ‘an inference’ and ‘narrative’ tying then-candidate Trump to Russia,” Durham states. “In doing so, Tech Executive 1 indicated that he was seeking to please certain ‘VIPs,’ referring to individuals at Law Firm-1 and the Clinton campaign.”

Trump reacted to the news Saturday evening, issuing a statement through his spokesperson via Twitter claiming that those responsible for the alleged spying would have been executed in a different time.

“The latest pleading from Special Counsel Robert Durham provides indisputable evidence that my campaign and presidency were spied on by operatives paid by the Hillary Clinton Campaign in an effort to develop a completely fabricated connection to Russia,” Trump’s statement read. “This is a scandal far greater in scope and magnitude than Watergate and those who were involved in and knew about this spying operation should be subject to criminal prosecution. In a stronger period of time in our country, this crime would have been punishable by death. In addition, reparations should be paid to those in our country who have been damaged by this.”

President Donald J. Trump:



"The latest pleading from Special Counsel Robert Durham provides indisputable evidence that my campaign and presidency were spied on by operatives paid by the Hillary Clinton Campaign in an effort to develop a completely fabricated connection… pic.twitter.com/jaERtmhDER — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) February 12, 2022

Trump ally and Republican political consultant Roger Stone was shocked by the latest development in the Durham probe, as conveyed during an interview he took part in on Sunday.

“This is a scandal far bigger than Watergate,” he said. “It is nothing less than the use of the full legal authority and the extraordinary capabilities of our intelligence agencies to spy on the Republican candidate for president, and now they are busted.”

Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo also reacted to the news on Sunday morning, expressing outrage over the claim that the Clinton campaign had paid tech firms to spy on a political candidate.

Maria Bartiromo: ‘This is the biggest scandal we have ever seen. Now we know for sure they tried to cheat in the 2016 election; they tried to cheat in the 2020 election.’



Beautifully & carefully articulated by the one & only Maria. She is on 🔥! 👏👏👏pic.twitter.com/92aq5q8uq3 — Geoffrey C (@canttale) February 13, 2022 Now I expect 50 FBI agents and reporters to swarm over Hilary's house and film her getting arrested just as they did to Roger stone! https://t.co/dUdoRsEw1n — Donald Howard Jr (@deafdad324) February 14, 2022

“I tell you, I hope Donald Trump sues them all for everything because they damaged his reputation throughout his four years in office,” she said. “So much so, that he was constantly on defense, constantly explaining that there was no collusion, constantly explaining – that he had to explain why they were spying on him. All of this! Again, every American should be outraged by this! This is the biggest scandal we have ever seen.”