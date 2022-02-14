38 Lawmakers Sign Second Letter Requesting President Biden Take Cognitive Test, Including Former White House Doctor

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

In a letter, signed by 37 of his Republican colleagues in Congress, Texas Rep. Dr. Ronny Jackson warns that President Biden’s “mental decline and forgetfulness have become more apparent over the past two years,” and urges the 79-year-old to take a cognitive aptitude test just as former President Trump did. Photo credit: Sky News Australia.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 38 Republican lawmakers have signed a letter to President Joe Biden, calling on him to submit to a cognitive test and, in doing do, “follow the example set by former President Trump.”

The GOP members, headed up by Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-MD) – the former White House doctor to Trump – sent the letter to 79 year-old Biden last Tuesday, which expressed their concern with “your current cognitive state” and encouraged him to have his mental faculties evaluated.

“We believe that, regardless of gender, age, or political party, all Presidents should follow the example set by former President [Donald] Trump to document and demonstrate sound mental abilities,” the GOP members wrote. “While you underwent your annual physical exam on November 19, 2021, you either did not have a cognitive test or those results were withheld from the public. White House Physician Kevin O’Connor, D.O., attested to you being ‘fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency’ in a purely physical manner; however, we are worried about your cognitive and mental abilities.”

Republican members of Congress – again, spearheaded by Jackson – had previously sent a similar request to Biden in June, saying at the time that “The American people should have absolute confidence in their President. They deserve to know that he or she can perform the duties of Head of State and Commander in Chief. They deserve full transparency on the mental capabilities of their highest elected leader.”

"I don't want to get going because I'd keep you here too long because you know all what I'm about to, what I've said, and you know what I've done, and you know what we're doing, and I know what you're doing."



– Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/FypD5BoLIM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 4, 2022 Biden IS NOT cognitively fit to be President. He's destroying our country at every level. BAD things will happen if he stays in power for another 3 years. Something needs to be done FAST. There's too much on the line. pic.twitter.com/FJ5pEgzfaf — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) February 10, 2022

In last week’s letter, the lawmakers – who stated that Biden’s mental health is “not a partisan issue” – made note of what they referred to as “mental decline” exhibited by the president, saying that “This is not just a recent trend, as your mental decline and forgetfulness have become more apparent over the past two years.”

Biden, who is the oldest person to ever serve as president, stated at a press conference in January that he had “no idea” why people would have any concerns over his cognitive fitness.