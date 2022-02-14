PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

38 Lawmakers Sign Second Letter Requesting President Biden Take Cognitive Test, Including Former White House Doctor

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

biden-undergo-cognitive-testing
In a letter, signed by 37 of his Republican colleagues in Congress, Texas Rep. Dr. Ronny Jackson warns that President Biden’s “mental decline and forgetfulness have become more apparent over the past two years,” and urges the 79-year-old to take a cognitive aptitude test just as former President Trump did. Photo credit: Sky News Australia.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 38 Republican lawmakers have signed a letter to President Joe Biden, calling on him to submit to a cognitive test and, in doing do, “follow the example set by former President Trump.”

The GOP members, headed up by Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-MD) – the former White House doctor to Trump – sent the letter to 79 year-old Biden last Tuesday, which expressed their concern with “your current cognitive state” and encouraged him to have his mental faculties evaluated.

“We believe that, regardless of gender, age, or political party, all Presidents should follow the example set by former President [Donald] Trump to document and demonstrate sound mental abilities,” the GOP members wrote. “While you underwent your annual physical exam on November 19, 2021, you either did not have a cognitive test or those results were withheld from the public. White House Physician Kevin O’Connor, D.O., attested to you being ‘fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency’ in a purely physical manner; however, we are worried about your cognitive and mental abilities.”

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT United Patriot
Biden Letter
https://www.scribd.com/document/558489224/2-7-22-Rep-Jackson-Biden-Cognitive-Letter

Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We implore you to take a moment and watch the three-minute video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. Then sign up for our featured story emails. If you have a business, please consider advertising with us.
 

Republican members of Congress – again, spearheaded by Jackson – had previously sent a similar request to Biden in June, saying at the time that “The American people should have absolute confidence in their President. They deserve to know that he or she can perform the duties of Head of State and Commander in Chief. They deserve full transparency on the mental capabilities of their highest elected leader.”

In last week’s letter, the lawmakers – who stated that Biden’s mental health is “not a partisan issue” – made note of what they referred to as “mental decline” exhibited by the president, saying that “This is not just a recent trend, as your mental decline and forgetfulness have become more apparent over the past two years.”

Biden, who is the oldest person to ever serve as president, stated at a press conference in January that he had “no idea” why people would have any concerns over his cognitive fitness.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Three Arrests Made In 2021 Shooting That Killed Woman In…

Jessica Mcfadyen

COPS: Nearly 50 Grams of Fentanyl Found Inside Port…

Jessica Mcfadyen

New York Father Dragged Out of School Board Meeting for Not…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,803