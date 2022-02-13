Op-Ed: Ultra-Progressive Democrat Congressman Ted Deutch, Biden’s Pillar of Support, Has to be Defeated November 8th

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Democrat Congressman Ted Deutch was the loyal but low IQ level guy who was hand picked by former representative, Robert Wexler, as his replacement when Wexler suddenly resigned his House seat as the Feds were sniffing out his illegal use of campaign funds to stuff his pockets. Deutch was a natural to replace Wexler who was also living illegally in Maryland for years while representing parts of Palm Beach and Broward Counties. Birds of a feather. Photo: C-SPAN.

BOCA RATON, FL – Ted Deutch is the Ultra-Progressive Democrat Congressman representing me and thousands of other helpless citizens in the 22nd Congressional District in South Florida. Neither am I proud of, or responsible for that. He is symptomatic of the corrupt Regressive Democrat foundational support upon which the catastrophic presidency pillar of Joe Biden shakily rests. We’ve got to understand that without the likes of Deutch, who has passionately applauded and backed every reactionary move of both Biden and Obama to turn America into a Marxist ruled, totalitarian dominated dictatorship, we would not be in the calamitous situation in which we find ourselves today.

At this time we have no power to remove Biden from his position. But in only nine months our ballots can replace one of his major, fawning pawns, Deutch, with a Conservative individual who will reverse our nation’s current, indisputable death spiral. And don’t let any brainless, witless neighbor, friend or relative tell you differently. Just test them with simple questions and it’s clear they can only spout the mindless mantra they read in the NY Times or hypnotically view on CNN or MSNBC screens. They are totally ignorant of reality, without depth, but very dangerously aggressive when they find themselves up against the wall. Remember what Sun Tzu said, “Know your enemy,” when you converse with them.

Robert, while in office, hawked his Jewishness to his constituents, yet during his trips to the Middle East, he courted Yasser Arafat in that terrorist’s hide-out and after leaving his Congressional seat, stepped immediately into the position as president of what is viewed as a Palestinian leaning group, The Center for Middle East Peace, where we see, he still attempts to paint the Palestinian terrorists as deserving their own nation. Deutch even supported Wexler to be appointed by President Biden to be our Ambassador to Israel. Stupidity beyond belief! Deutch replicates Wexler’s feigned support of Israel. Recall that Ted never openly rebuked Obama for his outright disdain for and actions against the Jewish State. Ted was shamelessly AWOL from attending the ceremony in Jerusalem when that city was recognized by President Trump as Israel’s capital. He supports the Two State Solution lunacy. And more…….

He strongly rebuked Trump’s withdrawal from Obama’s disastrous for Israel, nuclear deal. On September 22, 2020, Deutch was quoted:

“President Trump had long made his contempt for the Iran Deal well-known. This (Trump’s) administration’s entire approach to Iran has lacked any real strategy other than its obsession with undoing anything done by the Obama administration.” Congressman, Ted Deutch, Serving Florida’s 22nd District

Deutch obviously still stands tall in support for Obama’s desire for Iran to achieve nuclear weapon capability as evidenced by his words. Deutch partners with Ilhan Omar, the leading Jew/Israel hating member of Congress, in calling Israeli settlements “illegal.” And speaking of Omar, she labels all American Jews as traitors and accuses us of buying our nation’s support for Israel with “Benjamins” ($20 bills): The same accusations by Nazi, Joseph Goebbels, that initiated The Holocaust. And Omar sits next to Deutch on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, yet Ted has never called for her removal from that body, or for her being repudiated or condemned by name, for her dangerous and hate-filled remarks. When black, Georgia Democrat Congressman, Hank Johnson called Jews “Termites” Ted was apparently out of the room. And isn’t Teddie Boy the Chair of the House Ethics Committee? What Congressional ethics, or lack of the same, does he disapprove of?????

In short, Ted Deutch has to be removed from Congress on Election Day, November 8th. We have to be represented by an intelligent Conservative who will crack the foundation upon which the Biden presidency rests. Stand/speak up and work to get us back on the path of normalcy. We must Take Back America! As Mort Kuff coined it: “Dump Deutch!!!!!”