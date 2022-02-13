Detectives Arrest West Palm Beach Business Owner For Shooting Victim Leaving Auto Repair Facility On Forest Hill Blvd

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On Saturday, February 12, 2022, at approximately 12:25 pm, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting at GT Auto Repair located in the 2800 block of Forest Hill Blvd in West Palm Beach. Upon arrival deputies learned that that the owner of the business, 66 year-old Thomas Scorza, fired upon a driver attempting to leave his business. The driver and victim sustained a gunshot wound to the right calf.

