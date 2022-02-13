CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Arrest West Palm Beach Business Owner For Shooting Victim Leaving Auto Repair Facility On Forest Hill Blvd

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Thomas Scorza
Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene and arrested Thomas Scorza, 66, of West Palm Beach, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery. He was transported and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.
SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT United Patriot

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On Saturday, February 12, 2022, at approximately 12:25 pm, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting at GT Auto Repair located in the 2800 block of Forest Hill Blvd in West Palm Beach. Upon arrival deputies learned that that the owner of the business, 66 year-old Thomas Scorza, fired upon a driver attempting to leave his business. The driver and victim sustained a gunshot wound to the right calf.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate further. The investigation resulted in Scorza being arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery. He was transported and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Orange City Man Denied Stalking Young Girls, Told Deputies…

Joe Mcdermott

Palm Beach Sheriff Advising Residents Of Declared Sexual…

Joe Mcdermott

Drunk Driver Crashes Into Deltona Daycare Facility After…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 1,674