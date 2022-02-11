CrimeLocalSociety

Three Arrests Made In 2021 Shooting That Killed Woman In Miami

By Jessica Mcfadyen
According to investigators, Javon Carter, 29, Romiel Robinson, 25, and Jasmine Martinez, 33 are charged with the murder of 24 year old Le’Shonte Jones, who was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Miami.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau has arrested three subjects involved in a shooting that left one woman dead and a toddler injured in May 2021. According to investigators, Javon Carter, 29, Romiel Robinson, 25, and Jasmine Martinez, 33 are all charged with the murder of 24 year old Le’Shonte Jones, who was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Miami. Robinson and Martinez were also charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

According to investigators, on May 3, 2021, when officers responded to the shooting Jones was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. When Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded they determined her deceased. Her 3-year-old daughter witnessed the crime was located nearby and transported to a local hospital where the child recovered.

After an investigation, Miami-Dade Homicide Detectives obtained a warrant signed by a judge on February 9, 2022 for the three men who were located and arrested today Friday, February 11, 2022. Jasmine Martinez was arrested in St. Lucie County and is awaiting extradition.

