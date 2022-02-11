New York Father Dragged Out of School Board Meeting for Not Wearing Mask

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

WEBSTER, NY – A father was roughly dragged out of a school board meeting by security guards in upstate New York earlier this week after he repeatedly refused to put on a mask. Dave Calus was attending a Webster board of education meeting on Tuesday night – he had planned on speaking against mask mandates during the meeting’s public comment period – when a security guard told him that he needed to follow New York State COVID-19 mandates and put on a mask.

Calus refused, and after several back-and-forth exchanges where he was told he needed to either mask up or leave, the security guard proceeded to take a hold of Calus’ chair – as seen on bystander video – and drag him to the back door of the room that the meeting was being held in.

When Calus attempted to get up out of the chair that he was being dragged in, the guard grabbed the hood on his jacket and yanked him back down. After a second guard gets involved, Calus is then seen being pushed out of a back door.

“What are you doing?!” the woman filming the incident yells at the guard. “That is assault. That is assault.”

The day after this incident, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that she was ending the mask mandate for business in the state, citing the current very low COVID-19 positivity testing rate. However, the mask mandate is still currently in effect for schools and state-run facilities.

Security Guard At School Board Meeting Physically Removes Maskless Man, Drags Him Out Of Meeting https://t.co/7igXo87Khl pic.twitter.com/QNAOoM8I8K — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) February 9, 2022 ‘They Physically Assaulted Him’: Joe Rogan Reacts To Father Being Dragged Out Of School Board Meeting https://t.co/Gdz7LOniep pic.twitter.com/zOWB9B17FC — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) February 11, 2022

Calus, a father of two, later said during a podcast interview that he had gone to a local walk-in urgent care facility after the incident, but that he was uninjured; he also claimed that the school district had been “segregating masked and unmasked parents” at the meeting, forcing the unmasked to watch the meeting remotely on video in a separate room.

The school issued a statement on Wednesday about the incident, calling it “unfortunate,” but added that Calus had been warned several times before being forced to leave the meeting.