More than 172,437 Households Find Relief Through OUR Florida; $914 Million in Relief Distributed to Date

Families who receive rent and utilities payments through OUR Florida can focus on getting back on track. Property owners who receive relief on behalf of their tenants are able to recover their losses. $42 Million Distributed in the Last Week, with 6,901 Applications Processed. File photo: Nadezda Murmakova, Shutter Stock, licensed.

TALLAHASSEE, FL – More than $42 million was distributed and 6,901 applications were processed from February 3 to February 9 through OUR Florida, which provides Opportunities for Utilities and Rental assistance to Florida families and businesses. As of February 10, 2022, OUR Florida had distributed more than $914 million in relief to 172,437 households across the state.

“We share a common mission with the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF): to help those in need get back on the road to recovery,” said Mark Misczak, COO of Tidal Basin Group, which is a contractor supporting program delivery for OUR Florida. “With the continued support of our partners at DCF, we’ve expanded the OUR Florida team to provide greater support for applicants who need relief. We’re proud of the work this team has done to get this program off the ground and provide meaningful relief to Florida tenants. We look forward to supporting Florida families through the delivery of this ‘first of its kind’ program.”

Floridians in need of relief can apply at OURFlorida.com. Applicants in need of additional support with the application process can call 1-833-493-0594, seven days a week from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. EST. Applicants are encouraged to have their application ID number ready so OUR Florida team members can review your application and provide the necessary support.

More than 700 team members at OUR Florida are working to process applications, manage cases, answer calls and support the program.

Floridians who rent the home, apartment, or other dwelling where they live can apply for relief through OUR Florida. To be eligible for benefits, renters must be low income or unemployed, experienced a loss of income or financial hardship during the last year, and behind on rent or utility payments, or at risk of falling behind.

DCF announced earlier this month that Florida received an additional $740.4 million in federal funding to continue to operate the OUR Florida emergency rental assistance program.

To learn more, visit OURFlorida.com