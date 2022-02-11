CrimeLocalSociety

Drunk Driver Crashes Into Deltona Daycare Facility After Hours

By Jessica Mcfadyen
The driver, 48-year-old Duane Doty, could not successfully complete field sobriety exercises and was placed under arrest for DUI. Two breath tests administered about an hour and a half after the crash provided readings of 0.225 and 0.214.

DELTONA, FL – A Deltona man is facing a DUI charge after a late-night crash into a daycare facility in Deltona. According to authorities, Deputies responded around 11:20 p.m. Thursday to La Petite Academy at 698 Deltona Blvd. and found a damaged Jeep SUV crashed into the daycare.

A witness told deputies he saw the Jeep swerve off the road, through some trees and into the building. He pointed deputies to the driver, who had climbed out of the vehicle and was wandering around the parking lot. Thankfully there were no children or staff in the building due to the late hour.

The driver, 48-year-old Duane Doty, could not successfully complete field sobriety exercises and was placed under arrest for DUI. Two breath tests administered about an hour and a half after the crash provided readings of 0.225 and 0.214.

Doty was also charged with indecent exposure after urinating on the floor of the District 4 holding cell. He was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail with a bond of $1,500.


Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
