Drunk Driver Crashes Into Deltona Daycare Facility After Hours

The driver, 48-year-old Duane Doty, could not successfully complete field sobriety exercises and was placed under arrest for DUI. Two breath tests administered about an hour and a half after the crash provided readings of 0.225 and 0.214.

DELTONA, FL – A Deltona man is facing a DUI charge after a late-night crash into a daycare facility in Deltona. According to authorities, Deputies responded around 11:20 p.m. Thursday to La Petite Academy at 698 Deltona Blvd. and found a damaged Jeep SUV crashed into the daycare.

A witness told deputies he saw the Jeep swerve off the road, through some trees and into the building. He pointed deputies to the driver, who had climbed out of the vehicle and was wandering around the parking lot. Thankfully there were no children or staff in the building due to the late hour.

Doty was also charged with indecent exposure after urinating on the floor of the District 4 holding cell. He was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail with a bond of $1,500.