COPS: Nearly 50 Grams of Fentanyl Found Inside Port Charlotte Home Of Offender “Well-Known To Sheriff’s Office”

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Kimberley Diggins
According to authorities, inside the home of 38 year old Kim Diggins, detectives located nearly 50 grams of Fentanyl, Cocaine, Methamphetamine, and plenty of needles. Detectives said the amount of Fentanyl by itself carries a minimum, mandatory sentence of 25 years and is 12 times the amount to land a Trafficking charge.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – Early this morning, narcotics detectives executed a search warrant at 22545 Laika Ave. in Port Charlotte, locating a trafficking amount of fentanyl, methamphetamine, an excessive amount of paraphernalia, as well as a large sum of cash inside.

According to authorities, inside the home of Kimberley Diggins, 38, detectives located nearly 50 grams of Fentanyl, Cocaine, Methamphetamine, and plenty of needles. Detectives said the amount of Fentanyl by itself carries a minimum, mandatory sentence of 25 years and is 12 times the amount to land a Trafficking charge. Diggins now faces charges of Trafficking in Fentanyl, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Detectives also said Diggins is well-known to the Sheriff’s Office, with arrests dating back to 2007. Her previous charges include fraud, exploitation of an elderly or disabled adult, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, grand theft, possession of heroin with intent to sell, and resisting arrest.

“The amount of fentanyl seized today has without a doubt saved the lives of many,” states Sheriff Prummell.


Sheriff Bill Prummell implemented the Drug Addiction Recovery Initiative to give those struggling with addiction a way out. He encourages those suffering from addiction to contact the non-emergency number and seek help.

Anonymous tips about dealers or drug use in Charlotte County can be submitted through the mobile app or by contacting the non-emergency number at (941) 639-0013.

