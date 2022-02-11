Bob Saget Was Covid-19 Positive, Had Enlarged Heart, But Autopsy Rules “Most Probable Decedent Suffered Unwitnessed Fall” Which Caused Death
ORLANDO, FL – Comedian and actor Bob Saget, according to autopsy results released yesterday, died of “blunt head trauma” sustained from an unseen fall he sustained in a Florida hotel room last month; however, the former America’s Funniest Home Videos host’s autopsy also revealed several other troubling medical issues, including a positive result for COVID-19 and serious heart damage.
On January 9, 2022, Saget, 65, was staying at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando; he was on a stand-up tour and had performed in Ponte Vedra Beach the previous evening. Saget was found unresponsive in his room at approximately 4 p.m. EST, with responding emergency personnel pronouncing him dead at the scene; news of the beloved Full House star’s passing quickly spread across the country.
The exact cause of Saget’s death – except for the fact that authorities had ruled out foul play – has remained a mystery until yesterday, when Orange County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Joshua D. Stephany released the results of his autopsy, and ruled Saget’s death as accidental.
“It is in my opinion that the death of Robert Saget, a 65 year-old white male found unresponsive in a hotel room, is the result of blunt head trauma,” Stephany said in his report. “It is the most probable that the decedent suffered an unwitnessed fall backwards and struck the posterior aspect of his head. The manner of death is accident.”
However, several other medical issues that Saget was dealing with were also noted in the report, including that the comedian had been suffering from COVID-19 at the time of his death; in addition, he also had an enlarged heart that was 95 percent blocked on one side.
Saget had been a humorous proponent on Twitter of being vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19; however, some are speculating that the unusual heart issues uncovered in his autopsy may have been related to myocarditis, a disease that causes inflammation of the heart muscle that is a known potential side-effect of COVID-19 vaccines.
While no alcohol was present in Saget’s system, Stephany’s report said that his system did contain Clonazepam/Klonopin – typically used for seizures, panic disorders and anxiety – and Trazodone, an antidepressant.