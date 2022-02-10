Trump Blasts Mitch McConnell, Says Senator “Does Not Speak for the Republican Party”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The bad blood between former President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell continued on Wednesday, when Trump blasted McConnell – saying he “does not speak for the Republican Party” – after the Kentucky Senator issued a strongly-worded statement about the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Last Friday, the RNC voted to censure Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY), and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), for participating in a House of Representatives select committee that was charged with investigating the Capitol riots, which the RNC referred to in their censure resolution as “legitimate political discourse.”

McConnell took exception to the RNC’s phrasing of the riots, and on Tuesday of this week he issued a public rebuke.

“Let me give you my view on what happened on Jan. 6. We were all here,” McConnell said. “It was a violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election.”

Trump was clearly angered by McConnell’s assessment of the events that took place on January 6, and issued a blistering statement in which he slammed both the Senate Minority Leader and President Joe Biden, in addition to repeating his allegations that the 2020 election was “stolen.”

“Mitch McConnell does not speak for the Republican Party, and does not represent the views of the vast majority of its voters,” Trump said. “He did nothing to fight for his constituents and stop the most fraudulent election in American history. And he does nothing to stop the lawless Biden Administration, the invasion of our Borders, rising Inflation, Unconstitutional mandates, the persecution of political opponents, fact finding on the incompetent Afghanistan withdrawal, the giving away our energy independence, etc., which is all because of the fraudulent election. Instead, he bails out the Radical Left and the RINOs. If Mitch would have fought for the election, like the Democrats would have if in the same position, we would not be discussing any of the above today, and our Country would be STRONG and PROUD instead of weak and embarrassed.”

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel also responded to McConnell’s criticism of the phrase “legitimate political discourse” as it relates to the January 6 riots, saying that it referred to those “engaged in peaceful protests” and not individuals who “committed acts of violence.”