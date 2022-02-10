Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting In Eastern Brooksville

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Deputies quickly secured the firearm and placed the adult male in custody. Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services personnel moved in to provide treatment to both individuals.

BROOKSVILLE, FL – On Wednesday, February 9, 2022, just after 9:30 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Robb Road in Brooksville in regards to a possible shooting. Upon arrival, deputies observed one adult on the ground and one adult male standing in the yard, holding a firearm.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

Deputies quickly secured the firearm and placed the adult male in custody. Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services personnel moved in to provide treatment to both individuals.

Unfortunately, the adult on the ground was pronounced deceased as a result of at least one gunshot wound. As per Marsy’s Law, the deceased victim will not be identified. Detectives say all parties involved in this incident are accounted for and there is no danger to the community.

Detectives and forensics specialists were on scene for several hours gathering and processing physical evidence. Detectives hope to provide an update this afternoon.