Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting In Eastern Brooksville

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Hernando County Sheriff's Office
Deputies quickly secured the firearm and placed the adult male in custody. Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services personnel moved in to provide treatment to both individuals.

BROOKSVILLE, FL – On Wednesday, February 9, 2022, just after 9:30 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Robb Road in Brooksville in regards to a possible shooting. Upon arrival, deputies observed one adult on the ground and one adult male standing in the yard, holding a firearm.

Unfortunately, the adult on the ground was pronounced deceased as a result of at least one gunshot wound. As per Marsy’s Law, the deceased victim will not be identified. Detectives say all parties involved in this incident are accounted for and there is no danger to the community.

Detectives and forensics specialists were on scene for several hours gathering and processing physical evidence. Detectives hope to provide an update this afternoon.


Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

