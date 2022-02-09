CrimeLocalSociety

Miami Father Kills His Two Children, 9 and 12, Before Turning Gun On Himself; Mother Found All Three Near Miami Lakes Canal

By Joe Mcdermott
MURDER-SUICIDE
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced all three deceased after a mother went searching for her missing children, 9 and 12 years of age; she found all three unresponsive near a canal bank. The investigation continues.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau is investigating a domestic-related shooting that took the lives of two children and one adult. According to investigators, on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers responded to 6464 Miami Lakes Drive East in Miami Lakes to reports of three individuals shot.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two children suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and an adult male suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. A firearm was discovered lying beside the adult male. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced all three deceased.

Further investigation revealed that the mother and father of both children, had a dispute over their children’s whereabouts. After the mother went searching for the children, 9 and 12 years of age, she found all three unresponsive near a canal bank. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers
(305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.


Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

