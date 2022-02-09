Internet Accountability Project (IAP) Launches National TV Ad Campaign Urging Passage Of Bills To Curb Big Tech Abuses
WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, the Internet Accountability Project (IAP) is launching a national television ad buy on Newsmax supporting two bipartisan bills that recently passed the Senate Judiciary Committee and praising supportive Senators: the Open App Markets Act, bipartisan legislation that would break up Big Tech’s stranglehold on the app marketplace, and the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, which bans self-preferencing by Big Tech and frees up small businesses to compete on a level playing field.
The ads will thank five U.S. Senators for their leadership and courage in standing up to Big Tech: Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo). The Internet Accountability Project is urging the Senators to continue to fight against Big Tech after their vote in favor of these bills.
“Big Tech’s millions don’t stand a chance against the groundswell of grassroots support for putting an end to their unfair and anticompetitive practices. We thank these senators for their leadership and patriotism. We encourage them to continue their hard work so these bipartisan bills can pass the full Senate,” said Mike Davis, Founder and President of the Internet Accountability Project.
The IAP has advocated for the Open App Markets Act since its introduction. Last week, the IAP joined a coalition of several conservative advocacy organizations urging the Senate Judiciary Committee to pass legislation to break up Big Tech’s stranglehold on the app marketplace.
IAP Founder and President Mike Davis penned an op-ed when the American Innovation and Choice Online Act was introduced in the Senate praising the bill. Once the bill passed 16-6 out of the Senate Judiciary Committee last month, the IAP praised the Senators for their vote.
IAP is a nonprofit conservative advocacy group that holds Big Tech accountable for engaging in egregious business practices like snooping, spying, political bias against conservatives, employee abuses and anticompetitive conduct. Davis previously served as Chief Counsel for Nominations to Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary and led the Senate confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and a record number of circuit court judges. More information on Davis and IAP can be found here.