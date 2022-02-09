PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

Florida Rep. Cammack: If GOP Re-Takes Congress in 2022, “People Need to Go to Jail” – “I’m Talking About The Hillary Clinton’s Of The World”

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL), who spoke with Breitbart at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona in December, singled out several familiar foes of conservatives – including Hillary Clinton and Eric Holder –for purported legal retribution if Republicans succeed in regaining control of the House later this year saying that “people need to go to jail.” Photo credit: Breitbart.

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) in a recent interview noted that if the GOP managed to take back the House of Representatives in the upcoming 2022 midterm elections they will make a point of holding individuals “accountable” for alleged unlawful conduct, saying that “people need to go to jail.”

Cammack, who spoke with Breitbart at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona in December, singled out several familiar foes of conservatives – including Hillary Clinton and Eric Holder –for purported legal retribution if Republicans succeed in regaining control of the House later this year.

“When we take the House back in the 118th [Congress], first and foremost, we are going to be focused on accountability, people need to go to jail,” Cammack said. “I’m talking about the Hillary Clintons of the world, I’m talking about the Eric Holders, I’m talking about all these people who have continued to cause strife and division, break the law, subvert the Rule of Law, and they have never been held accountable.”

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT United Patriot

Cammack also vowed that Republicans would investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the infamous “Chinese lab leak” theory that has been gaining traction in recent months that alleges the virus could have been man-made.


Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We implore you to take a moment and watch the three-minute video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. Then sign up for our featured story emails. If you have a business, please consider advertising with us.
 

We’re going to go after the origins of COVID-19, we’re going to be looking at how we can earn the trust of the American people back,” she said. “Because for so long, there has been two standards: one for thee, and then rules for the other people that don’t have power, that aren’t well-connected.”

Cammack stated that other priorities for a GOP Congress would be the issue of election integrity, the botched pullout of American troops in Afghanistan by the Biden Administration last August, and even “all of the issues we’ve had in years past that have gone unresolved,” such as the 2012 Benghazi attack.

“And once we take the House, we roll hard on executing that plan, because the American people they deserve accountability, and they deserve action,” Cammack said.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Michigan Mom Strung Out On Heroin Stabbed 3-Year-Old…

Christopher Boyle

Florida Community Colleges Zero In on Dropout Prevention

Trimmel Gomes

COPS: Arrest In “Horrific” Drive By Shooting That Killed 8…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,794