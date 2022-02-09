Florida Rep. Cammack: If GOP Re-Takes Congress in 2022, “People Need to Go to Jail” – “I’m Talking About The Hillary Clinton’s Of The World”

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
TALLAHASSEE, FL – Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) in a recent interview noted that if the GOP managed to take back the House of Representatives in the upcoming 2022 midterm elections they will make a point of holding individuals “accountable” for alleged unlawful conduct, saying that “people need to go to jail.”
Cammack, who spoke with Breitbart at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona in December, singled out several familiar foes of conservatives – including Hillary Clinton and Eric Holder –for purported legal retribution if Republicans succeed in regaining control of the House later this year.
“When we take the House back in the 118th [Congress], first and foremost, we are going to be focused on accountability, people need to go to jail,” Cammack said. “I’m talking about the Hillary Clintons of the world, I’m talking about the Eric Holders, I’m talking about all these people who have continued to cause strife and division, break the law, subvert the Rule of Law, and they have never been held accountable.”
Cammack also vowed that Republicans would investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the infamous “Chinese lab leak” theory that has been gaining traction in recent months that alleges the virus could have been man-made.
Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We implore you to take a moment and watch the three-minute video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. Then sign up for our featured story emails. If you have a business, please consider advertising with us.
“We’re going to go after the origins of COVID-19, we’re going to be looking at how we can earn the trust of the American people back,” she said. “Because for so long, there has been two standards: one for thee, and then rules for the other people that don’t have power, that aren’t well-connected.”
Cammack stated that other priorities for a GOP Congress would be the issue of election integrity, the botched pullout of American troops in Afghanistan by the Biden Administration last August, and even “all of the issues we’ve had in years past that have gone unresolved,” such as the 2012 Benghazi attack.
“And once we take the House, we roll hard on executing that plan, because the American people they deserve accountability, and they deserve action,” Cammack said.