CrimeLocalSociety

Charlotte County Man, 21, Arrested On Warrants Suffers Suspected Meth Overdose During Intake Process; Dies At Local Hospital

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Christopher Tener
Christopher Tener in a 2019 booking photo at the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office where he was, at that time, charged with violation of probation, fleeing or attempting to elude, operating a motor vehicle without valid license, tampering with electronic monitoring device, grand theft property, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, and grand theft of motor vehicle.

PUNTA GORDA, FL – During the intake process, a 21-year-old man showed signs of medical distress and was transported to ShorePoint Hospital in Punta Gorda, where he later passed away as a result of a suspected overdose.

According to authorities, around 11:30 Tuesday morning, deputies were called out to a disturbance on Mark Twain Lane in Rotonda West. Once on scene, Christopher Tener was arrested on Charlotte and Sarasota County warrants for violation of probation, willful fleeing to elude, and tampering with an electronic device.

During the intake process at the Charlotte County Jail, Tener became distressed and notified jail staff that he had used Methamphetamine prior to being taken into custody. At this time, the jail medical staff was immediately notified to provide care.

Tener was still coherent when transported to Shorepoint Punta Gorda. However, around 1:45 this morning, Tener passed away while under the care of hospital ICU staff.


Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We implore you to take a moment and watch the three-minute video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. Then sign up for our featured story emails. If you have a business, please consider advertising with us.
 
SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT United Patriot

All in-custody deaths are thoroughly investigated by Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives. The family of Tener have been notified.

“Within the past 12 days we have seen a total of 9 overdoses, with nearly half being fatal. Drug addiction does not discriminate. People are dying and these dealers have no remorse for the destruction they cause. Once again, my deputies are notifying the family members of another life that ended far too soon,” Sheriff Bill Prummell says, sympathetically.

“Through my Drug Recovery Initiative, we aim to eliminate drug addiction in our community offering contemporary options of prevention, intervention, and treatment for those who are ready,” Prummell adds.

Those seeking assistance can bring their user amount of drugs to any district office or call deputies to your location. Through partnership with Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, deputies will bring the caller to detox free of charge without fear of arrest.

For more information, please visit the Charlotte Behavioral website or contact the CCSO at 941-639-2101.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

West Palm Beach Man, 25, Charged With First Degree Murder…

Joe Mcdermott

Rumble Offers Joe Rogan $100 Million to Move Podcast to…

Christopher Boyle

Community Hospice & Palliative Care Finalist for…

George McGregor
1 of 1,668