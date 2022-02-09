Charlotte County Man, 21, Arrested On Warrants Suffers Suspected Meth Overdose During Intake Process; Dies At Local Hospital

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Christopher Tener in a 2019 booking photo at the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office where he was, at that time, charged with violation of probation, fleeing or attempting to elude, operating a motor vehicle without valid license, tampering with electronic monitoring device, grand theft property, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, and grand theft of motor vehicle.

PUNTA GORDA, FL – During the intake process, a 21-year-old man showed signs of medical distress and was transported to ShorePoint Hospital in Punta Gorda, where he later passed away as a result of a suspected overdose.

According to authorities, around 11:30 Tuesday morning, deputies were called out to a disturbance on Mark Twain Lane in Rotonda West. Once on scene, Christopher Tener was arrested on Charlotte and Sarasota County warrants for violation of probation, willful fleeing to elude, and tampering with an electronic device.

During the intake process at the Charlotte County Jail, Tener became distressed and notified jail staff that he had used Methamphetamine prior to being taken into custody. At this time, the jail medical staff was immediately notified to provide care.

Tener was still coherent when transported to Shorepoint Punta Gorda. However, around 1:45 this morning, Tener passed away while under the care of hospital ICU staff.

All in-custody deaths are thoroughly investigated by Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives. The family of Tener have been notified.

“Within the past 12 days we have seen a total of 9 overdoses, with nearly half being fatal. Drug addiction does not discriminate. People are dying and these dealers have no remorse for the destruction they cause. Once again, my deputies are notifying the family members of another life that ended far too soon,” Sheriff Bill Prummell says, sympathetically.

“Through my Drug Recovery Initiative, we aim to eliminate drug addiction in our community offering contemporary options of prevention, intervention, and treatment for those who are ready,” Prummell adds.

Those seeking assistance can bring their user amount of drugs to any district office or call deputies to your location. Through partnership with Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, deputies will bring the caller to detox free of charge without fear of arrest.

For more information, please visit the Charlotte Behavioral website or contact the CCSO at 941-639-2101.