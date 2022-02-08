CrimeLocalSociety

West Palm Beach Man, 25, Charged With First Degree Murder From Shooting Last Night In Palm Beach Gardens Area

By Joe Mcdermott
25 year old Nicholas Ducezil, of West Palm Beach. Ducezil was located, arrested and transported to the Palm Beach County Jail to be booked on first degree premeditated murder and resisting an officer without violence.
According to authorities, 25 year old Nicholas Ducezil, of West Palm Beach. Ducezil was arrested and transported to the Palm Beach County Jail where he was booked on first degree premeditated murder and resisting an officer without violence.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On Monday, February 7, 2022, at approximately 11:30 pm, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting in the area of Hinda Road and Alt A1A near Pirate’s Well in the Palm Beach Gardens area. Upon arrival, deputies located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the male deceased.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate the shooting further which led detectives to the suspect, 25 year old Nicholas Ducezil, of West Palm Beach. Ducezil was located, arrested and transported to the Palm Beach County Jail to be booked on first degree premeditated murder and resisting an officer without violence.

The victim’s name is being withheld due to the family invoking Marsy’s Law.

