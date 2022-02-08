Five Families Welcomed to Their New Habitat Broward Homes at ‘A Rick Case Habitat Community’ in Pompano Beach

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Raquel and Ryan Case with the Sterile-Boyd family at Habitat Broward’s Dedication Ceremony on Saturday, February 5th at A Rick Case Habitat Community in Pompano Beach.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Habitat for Humanity of Broward welcomed home five hard working families on Saturday, February 5th at “A Rick Case Habitat Community” in Pompano Beach.

Representative Chip LaMarca, Broward County Commissioner Lamar Fisher, Pompano Beach Mayor Rex Hardin, and Vice Mayor Beverly Perkins joined the new homeowners to celebrate along with Habitat home sponsors, board members, family, and friends.

“We are now more than halfway through folks, with only 33 of our 76 homes to go at A Rick Case Habitat Community – our current class of future homeowners is our largest ever and we are currently accepting applications for our next class so please share the word,” said Kelly Kolb, Chair of Habitat Broward. “In other words, we are very busy. Why? Well because Broward is one of the most cost-burdened housing markets in the country, but for these five families that is no longer the case. This year, their hard work has earned them their part of the American Dream.”

The proud first-time homeowners include couples Susan Black and Dammaine Medley; Kelsey and Antonio McNeal; Osseline and Claude Moreau; Erik Boyd and Belinda Sterile-Boyd; along with Lydia and Hank Williams.

“Before we joined the Habitat program, every month Dammaine and I would ask ourselves why we were spending all this money to pay off someone else’s mortgage?” said Black. That’s when the family decided to apply for Habitat Broward’s program. Now, when the family makes that first mortgage payment every cent is an investment in the family’s future.

“Now we are building a future,” Black added. As a Hospital Coordinator at Conviva Medical Center, Black works alongside partner Medley, a Patient Transportation Associate for the same location. The Jamaican American parents are raising four children ranging from age three to 21.

All thanks to the generosity of Family Home Sponsors such as Rick Case Automotive Group, Robert Taylor, Jr. Family, and WSVN-TV Channel 7; House Foundation Sponsor Bank of America; Blueprint Sponsors The Gore Family Memorial Trust, Truist, Wells Fargo, The Oppenheimer Family Foundation, and Homeownership for All, Inc. Additionally, special thanks to the continued support of the Community Foundation of Broward and the City of Pompano Beach.

“We know these new homes will be filled with love, laughter, and treasured memories by the families. It was wonderful to all be together to celebrate this amazing milestone,” said Nancy Robin, Habitat Broward Executive Director & CEO. “Habitat Broward is committed to lifting families up to help them accomplish their goal of homeownership. With homeownership comes financial stability, and ultimately a more equitable and vibrant community.”

Open enrollment began on Tuesday, February 1 for new energy efficient, affordable housing at “A Rick Case Habitat Community” and North-West 27th Street developments in Pompano Beach; and extends through Thursday, March 31. Interested families are encouraged to visit https://www.habitatbroward.org/2020-pre-qualification-questionnaire/ to start the pre-application process.

Through Habitat Broward, hardworking families can obtain affordable homes with affordable mortgages through a combination of sweat equity hours, a modest down payment and coursework.

About Habitat for Humanity of Broward

Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity of Broward brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. Habitat Broward offers a “hand up” not a “hand out” to families who are unable to qualify for conventional home financing but are willing to work hard to improve their family’s lives and achieve the economic empowerment of homeownership. For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Broward please call (954) 396-3030 or visit habitatbroward.org or check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/HabitatBroward.