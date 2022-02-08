BusinessHealthLocal

Community Hospice & Palliative Care Finalist for Chamber 2021 Business Awards

By George McGregor
GAINESVILLE, FL – The Community Hospice & Palliative Care North Central team was recently selected as finalists for the Chamber Business of the Year in the categories of “Large Nonprofit of the Year” and “Diversity, Equity & Inclusion” for the Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Business Awards.

The Greater Gainesville Chamber hosted its 2021 Business Awards with a crowd of 300 representatives from the community’s best organizations and supporting members. Winners were chosen after a record number of applications were reviewed and scored by 30 unbiased judges, all Chamber members.

“It was an honor to be recognized for our continued efforts to provide compassionate care to all who need us,” said Billie Atkins, Regional Director for Community Hospice & Palliative Care.

The entire team is thankful for the opportunity to provide hospice and palliative care and continue to be dedicated to helping the people of North Central Florida live better.


About Community Hospice & Palliative Care
Established in 1979, Community Hospice & Palliative Care is an innovative national leader in palliative and hospice care, as well as providing programs and services to meet the diverse needs of the communities it serves. During its 42-year history, through the support of more than 1,000 employees and 1,000 volunteers, the organization helps approximately 1,600 patients per day to live better with advanced illness – at home, in long-term care and assisted living facilities, in hospitals and at its 10 inpatient care centers. No one is ever denied care due.

