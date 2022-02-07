PoliticsSecurityU.S. News

Trump Says If Reelected, His First Priority Is To Complete Construction Of The Border Wall Between U.S. And Mexico – “Get Respect Back”

By Christopher Boyle
Former President Donald Trump sat down with EpochTV's Kash Patel at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida on Jan. 31, 2022.
Former President Donald Trump sat down with Epoch TV’s Kash Patel at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida on Jan. 31, 2022. Patel served as chief of staff to the Acting United States Secretary of Defense under President Donald Trump.

PALM BEACH, FL – In a new interview with the Epoch Times, former President Donald Trump revealed the very first thing he’d do if he were to recapture the Oval Office in 2024, should he decide to run for President of the United States again.

Trump noted that his very first action as Commander-In-Chief would be to complete one of his main campaign promises from his 2016 election campaign by restarting – and completing –the construction of the wall at the southern U.S. border with Mexico. By doing so, Trump stated, it would be a show of “strength” to other world leaders, such as China’s Xi Jinping.

First of all, the wall, even for [Xi],” Trump said. “You know why? Because when he sees millions of people pouring into our country, he loses respect for our country. When [he] and Putin and Kim Jong Un and Iran’s leaders, when they’re watching millions of people walk into our country, they lose respect.”

Upon dashing Trump’s hopes for reelection in 2020, one of President Joe Biden’s acts on his very first day in office was to issue an executive order ceasing construction of the border wall.


Biden also undid several of Trump’s policies on illegal immigration, which critics say is responsible for the ongoing surge of migrants illegally crossing the U.S. border in record-breaking numbers. According to the U.S. Border Patrol, agents caught approximately 1.9 million migrants illegally entering the country, which represents four times the amount caught doing so under the previous administration in 2020.

Construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall was one of Trump’s main campaign promises in 2016, when he infamously promised that “I will have Mexico pay for that wall,” a pledge that never came to pass although Trump later said “Mexico is paying for the wall” through savings the U.S. will make in a new trade deal known as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Reports indicate that the Trump Administration had completed 458 miles of wall along the border when Biden took office and ceased its construction; in addition, another 200 miles of fencing were under construction at that time.

“It’s so easy. You close it up, you’ve got to close it up. And that would send a big signal, a really big signal,” Trump said in his Epoch Times interview. “And then you’ve got to get their respect again. How do you do that? You do that by making sure that they know that this country is here, and it’s here to stay and we’re not going to take any nonsense.”

Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
