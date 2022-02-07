Suspect Wanted For Numerous Businesses Burglaries In Boca Raton Area

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

BOCA RATON, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking to locate a suspect they say is wanted for numerous burglaries to numerous businesses in the unincorporated Boca Raton area. According to authorities, since the late hours of November 2021, there have been 12 reported cases of business burglaries which appear to have been committed by the same suspect.

The 12 cases occurred on six separate dates. In all the cases thus far, entry has been made by smashing the glass of the front door by using a tool such as a crowbar, hammer, brick paver etc. and the cash registers are targeted.

The first occurred on 11/02/21 after 11pm. The suspect targeted four businesses at two strip malls at the intersection of SW 18 th Street/Palm Doro Road, Boca Raton.

Street/Palm Doro Road, Boca Raton. The second occurred 12/06/21 at approximately 2:40 am. He targeted two businesses on SW 18 th Street, Boca Raton.

Street, Boca Raton. The third occurred on 12/22/21, during the early morning hours. He targeted one business on SW 18 th Street, Boca Raton.

Street, Boca Raton. The fourth occurred on 1/31/22, just before 1:00 am. He targeted a business for the second time on SW 18 th Street, Boca Raton.

Street, Boca Raton. The fifth occurred on 2/02/22, at 1:45 am. He targeted two businesses at 9181 Glades Road, Boca Raton.

The sixth occurred 2/05/22, 4:57 am. He targeted a business at 9181 Glades Rd, Boca Raton (second time at this address) and at 6:20 am he targeted a business at 23261 SR 7, Boca Raton.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.