Spring Hill Student Arrested for Written Threats to Kill or Harm

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Hernando
The suspect student was arrested and charged with Written Threats to Kill/Harm and transported to The Department of Juvenile Justice in Ocala.

SPRING HILL, FL – In the evening hours of Saturday, February 5, 2022, Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies received information that a Gulf Coast Academy student, while chatting with another person using a messaging platform, made threats to kill another student he believed attended Springstead High School.

Deputies responded to the residence of the suspect student where the student refused to speak with deputies and requested an attorney. The student’s parents allowed deputies to search the residence, where they located the student’s cell phone and tablet, both of which were collected as evidence.

The student’s parents confirmed that any weapons in the family residence were secure and the student was unable to access them. The student was placed under arrest; charged with Written Threats to Kill/Harm and transported to The Department of Juvenile Justice in Ocala.

According to authorities, although the intended victim does not attend Springstead High School as the suspect thought, in an abundance of caution, there will be extra law enforcement on the campus of Springstead High School Monday morning.


Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States.

