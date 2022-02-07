COPS: Arrest In “Horrific” Drive By Shooting That Killed 8 Year Old Girl In Belle Glade; Investigated By Violent Crimes Division And Gang Units

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
BELLE GLADE, FL – On Friday, February 4, 2022, at approximately 7:15 pm Palm Beach Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting in the 500 block of SE 1st Street in Belle Glade. Upon arrival deputies located a female 8 years old juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds. The female was transported to a local hospital for treatment where sadly, the young girl was pronounced dead.
Authorities quickly offered a $ 25,000 reward for information regarding the homicide which was called ‘senseless’ by investigators. Today, February 7, 2022, Andrew James Thomas, 20, was arrested for first degree murder with a firearm, attempted first degree murder with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.
According to detectives, the ‘tireless’ investigated by Violent Crimes Division detectives and Gang Units lasted three days. With the assistance of cooperating witnesses a suspect was identified. After further investigation detectives located the suspect in the City of Coral Springs. With the assistance of Coral Springs Police Department a search warrant was executed early this morning.
The suspect was booked into the Broward County Jail with a hold for Palm Beach County.