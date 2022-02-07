CrimeLocalSociety

COPS: Arrest In “Horrific” Drive By Shooting That Killed 8 Year Old Girl In Belle Glade; Investigated By Violent Crimes Division And Gang Units

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

THOMAS, ANDREW JAMES
According to authorities, Andrew James Thomas, 20, was arrested in Coral Springs for first degree murder with a firearm, attempted first degree murder with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm after the murder of an eight-year old girl in Belle Glade.

BELLE GLADE, FL – On Friday, February 4, 2022, at approximately 7:15 pm Palm Beach Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting in the 500 block of SE 1st Street in Belle Glade. Upon arrival deputies located a female 8 years old juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds.  The female was transported to a local hospital for treatment where sadly, the young girl was pronounced dead.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT United Patriot

Authorities quickly offered a $ 25,000 reward for information regarding the homicide which was called ‘senseless’ by investigators. Today, February 7, 2022, Andrew James Thomas, 20, was arrested for first degree murder with a firearm, attempted first degree murder with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to detectives, the ‘tireless’ investigated by Violent Crimes Division detectives and Gang Units lasted three days. With the assistance of cooperating witnesses a suspect was identified. After further investigation detectives located the suspect in the City of Coral Springs. With the assistance of Coral Springs Police Department a search warrant was executed early this morning.

The suspect was booked into the Broward County Jail with a hold for Palm Beach County. 


Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We implore you to take a moment and watch the three-minute video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. Then sign up for our featured story emails. If you have a business, please consider advertising with us.
 
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Spring Hill Student Arrested for Written Threats to Kill or…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Marion County Detectives Arrest Convicted Felon For…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Deltona Man Charged In Sexual Battery Of 12-Year-Old Girl…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 1,664