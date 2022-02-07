COPS: Arrest In “Horrific” Drive By Shooting That Killed 8 Year Old Girl In Belle Glade; Investigated By Violent Crimes Division And Gang Units

According to authorities, Andrew James Thomas, 20, was arrested in Coral Springs for first degree murder with a firearm, attempted first degree murder with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm after the murder of an eight-year old girl in Belle Glade.

BELLE GLADE, FL – On Friday, February 4, 2022, at approximately 7:15 pm Palm Beach Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting in the 500 block of SE 1st Street in Belle Glade. Upon arrival deputies located a female 8 years old juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds. The female was transported to a local hospital for treatment where sadly, the young girl was pronounced dead.

Authorities quickly offered a $ 25,000 reward for information regarding the homicide which was called ‘senseless’ by investigators. Today, February 7, 2022, Andrew James Thomas, 20, was arrested for first degree murder with a firearm, attempted first degree murder with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to detectives, the ‘tireless’ investigated by Violent Crimes Division detectives and Gang Units lasted three days. With the assistance of cooperating witnesses a suspect was identified. After further investigation detectives located the suspect in the City of Coral Springs. With the assistance of Coral Springs Police Department a search warrant was executed early this morning.

The suspect was booked into the Broward County Jail with a hold for Palm Beach County.