National Institutes of Health Subjected Beagle Puppies to Cocaine, Then Destroyed or “Recycled” Them for Additional Experimentation

After the study was completed, the puppies were killed or subjected to further experimentation; the research was funded via Dr. Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), by way of SRI International. File photo: Master1305, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, ,D.C. – The National Institutes of Health (NIH) – a federal organization that includes the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), headed up by Dr. Anthony Fauci – is alleged to have authorized the injection of puppies with cocaine, with the survivors either destroyed or “recycled” to participate in additional experiments.

The White Coat Waste Project (WCWP) investigated accusations that the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) – a part of the NIH – repeatedly injected cocaine into seven beagle puppies via drug-injecting jackets.

“In a new experiment we discovered through the Freedom of Information Act, seven 6-month-old beagle puppies were trained to wear a jacket,” the WCWP said. “We know that doesn’t sound too bad, but this wasn’t a normal jacket. It wasn’t a puppy raincoat or a cute dog costume. Instead, this jacket served a cruel purpose: to inject the animal wearing it with drugs.”

The WCWP stated that the puppies were subjected to surgeries and continuous injections of cocaine and other illicit substances over the course of at least a year, if not longer.

“Through this special drug-injecting jacket, puppies were dosed with cocaine again and again and again for months, along with an ‘experimental compound,’ to see how the two drugs interacted,” they said. “The experiment, which ran from September 2020 to September 2021 (with a report due May 2022), was filmed, so experimenters could see if the puppies had any ‘adverse reactions’ to the drugs. Prior to being drugged, the dogs were also forced to undergo surgery, where they were implanted with a ‘telemetry unit’ to monitor their vital signs throughout the experiment.”

After the study was completed, the puppies were either killed or subjected to yet further experimentation, the WCWP said, who noted that the research was funded via Dr. Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), by way of SRI International.

When the details of the NIH-authorized and NIAID-funded studies were made public, Fauci faced an extreme amount of criticism, especially from Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.