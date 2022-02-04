Marion County Detectives Arrest Convicted Felon For Attempted Homicide

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

According to authorities, Searron Brooks III, 25, was charged with attempted homicide, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and four counts of aggravated assault.

OCALA, FL – On Thursday, February 3, 2022, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Major Crimes Detective Daniel Pinder arrested Searron Brooks III, 25, for attempted homicide, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and four counts of aggravated assault.

According to authorities, on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at approximately 5:45 p.m., MCSO received several calls for service in reference to a shooting in the 5200 block of SE 31st Street, in Ocala. When deputies arrived at the scene, located in the Whispering Sands neighborhood, they were directed to a 27-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. Deputies also learned that several juvenile victims were present during the shooting but were uninjured. The 27-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. MCSO Major Crimes Detective Pinder responded to the scene to investigate the shooting.

Through Detective Pinder’s investigation, he learned that the 27-year-old victim was outside of the incident location with the juvenile victims when a black 4-door vehicle approached him. At that time, Searron Brooks III brandished a firearm and fired multiple gunshots toward the victims. Brooks exited the vehicle and pursued the 27-year-old victim while firing several additional gunshots, striking him multiple times. Brooks then reentered the vehicle and fled from the scene. Several witnesses and the 27-year-old victim were able to identify Brooks as the shooter.

On Thursday, February 3, 2022, through the collaboration of personnel from local and federal law enforcement agencies, Brooks was taken into custody following a traffic stop in the 1400 block of NW 10th Street, in Ocala. Brooks was transported to the MCSO Criminal Investigations Division for questioning, but he refused to provide a statement and requested legal counsel. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he is held without bond.