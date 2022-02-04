Double Murder Suspect Barricaded Himself In North Lauderdale Home, Swat Team Responds, Tear Gas Deployed In Nine Hour Standoff

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL – Investigators with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit arrested Quincy Curtis James, 29, of North Lauderdale, for the murder of two men found deceased in a vehicle in Tamarac last December. The arrest took place Wednesday, February 2 at a home in North Lauderdale.

According to authorities, at approximately 1:56 p.m. Sunday, December 26, Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded to a suspicious incident call at the 4600 block of Northwest 59th Court in Tamarac. On scene, deputies discovered two adult males deceased in a vehicle. The preliminary investigation revealed the victims were shot to death.

Through extensive investigative methods, detectives identified James as a person of interest and multiple search warrants were obtained. On Tuesday, February 1, homicide detectives, along with investigators with BSO’s V.I.P.E.R. (Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response) unit, responded to 6412 S.W. 18th Court in North Lauderdale to serve the warrants.

According to investigators, after contact was made with occupants in the residence, James barricaded himself in the home and refused to exit. BSO’s SWAT team was called to assist and requested James vacate the residence via a Bear Cat loudspeaker. Canisters of tear gas were also deployed in an attempt to have the suspect surrender.

After approximately nine hours of negotiations, James was taken into custody Wednesday morning. He faces two counts of premeditated murder, one count of possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon, one count of removal of a serial number from a firearm, one count of obstruction of police when serving or executing a warrant and one count of resisting officers, obstruction without violence.