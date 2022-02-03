Search Warrant Uncovers Fentanyl And Ammunition In Port Charlotte Child’s Bedroom

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

They were arrested on the morning of February 3, 2022, and transported to the Charlotte County Jail on a total of 7 charges. Brandon Tuft is being held without bond.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – Early this morning, members of the Narcotics Unit with assistance from SWAT, executed a search warrant at 18282 Eblis Avenue in Port Charlotte. The occupants were the target of a previous search warrant back in May of 2021 and are considered ‘well known’ by the Narcotics unit.

In May of 2021, 39-year-old Jennifer Orlick and 36-year-old Brandon Tuft were arrested on several charges to include Trafficking Fentanyl and Child Neglect. Deputies were also called to the home in relation to an overdose just last month.

On the morning of February 3, 2022, members of the Narcotics Unit with assistance from SWAT, executed a search warrant at 18282 Eblis Avenue in Port Charlotte.

After clearing the premises and securing the scene, detectives located Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, broken pipes and plastic baggies, used needles and other items used to inject narcotics. Disturbingly enough, detectives even located small baggies with fentanyl residue and ammunition on the floor of a child’s room.

“Drug activity is not only dangerous and completely illegal, but also a nuisance to the community. If you are dealing with a similar situation in your neighborhood, I implore you to contact us immediately,” expresses Sheriff Bill Prummell.

Jennifer Orlick and Brandon Tuft were arrested and transported to the Charlotte County Jail on a total of 7 charges. Brandon Tuft is being held without bond.