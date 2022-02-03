CrimeSocietyU.S. News

Parents Accused of 2020 Decapitation of Their Children, Ages 12 and 13, Plead Not Guilty

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Natalie Sumiko Brothwell, 45, and Maurice Jewel Taylor Sr., 35, were both charged in December 2020 with felony murder after police discovered the decapitated bodes of their son, 12 year-old Maurice Taylor Jr., 12, and daughter, 13 year-old Maliaka Taylor, 13, at the family’s Lancaster home.

SANTA MONICA, CA – Two California parents who are accused of decapitating two of their children in 2020 – and subjecting two of their other children to abuse – have entered pleas of not guilty in response to murder and child abuse charges.

Maurice Jewel Taylor Sr., 35, and Natalie Sumiko Brothwell, 45, were both charged in December 2020 with felony murder after police discovered the decapitated bodes of their son, 12 year-old Maurice Taylor Jr., 12, and daughter, 13 year-old Maliaka Taylor, 13, at the family’s Lancaster home.

Brothwell and Taylor Sr. are also accused of locking the couple’s two other children – boys aged 8 and 9 – in their room for several days in a row while refusing to feed them at all, prosecutors say.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT United Patriot

Taylor Sr. is alleged to have stabbed the two older children on Nov. 29, 2020, and then showed their headless corpses to the younger boys. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the bodies of the children were not discovered by authorities for five days.


Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We implore you to take a moment to watch the three-minute video about NewsGuard and learn how the Lamestream Media is keeping you in the dark. Then sign up for our featured story emails. If you have a business, please consider advertising with us.
 

Taylor Sr., who worked at a physical therapy center in Santa Monica, had been working doing virtual training sessions online during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, after he failed to make several scheduled sessions with clients they notified police, fearing something had happened to him. A subsequent wellness check led to the discovery of the children’s bodies.

Brothwell was later located and arrested in September 2021 at a residence in Tucson, Arizona.

If convicted of all charges, Taylor Sr. could receive a prison sentence of up to 57 years; it is not currently know if Brothwell could receive the same sentence. The two are each being held in jail on $4.2 million bail each, and are due back in court on February 15.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

FEDS: Martin County Registered Sex Offender Sentenced to…

Joe Mcdermott

Miami-Dade Police Investigating Armed Robbery Where Victim…

Joe Mcdermott

Florida Governor DeSantis Refuses to House Migrant Children…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,741