FEDS: Honduran National Pleads Guilty to International Cocaine Trafficking

In October 2021, Marmol was extradited from Honduras to the United States to face charges in the Southern District of Florida. Marmol’s sentencing hearing is set for April 12, at 10:00 a.m., in Miami, before U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks.

MIAMI, FL – On Thursday, January 27, 2022, Honduran national Fredy Donaldo Marmol Vallejo, 40, pled guilty in federal court in Miami, Florida to one count of conspiring to distribute cocaine, with the intent to import it into the United States.

U.S. Attorney Juan Antonio Gonzalez for the Southern District of Florida, Special Agent in Charge George L. Piro of FBI Miami, and Special Agent in Charge Deanne L. Reuter of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Miami Field Office made the announcement. FBI Miami and DEA Miami investigated this case, with assistance from Customs and Border Protection, Miami. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christine Hernandez and Walter Norkin are prosecuting the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Paster is handling asset forfeiture.

Fredy Donaldo Mármol Vallejo, portrayed in news accounts as a powerful figure in Honduras, is charged with conspiring to traffic narcotics internationally, distributing cocaine with the intent of importing it into the U.S. and laundering the proceeds. https://t.co/jXzlE1gyhC — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) October 28, 2021 Este día será entregado a la justicia de los Estados Unidos el hondureño Fredy Donaldo Mármol Vallejo, pedido en extradición acusado por delitos de narcotráfico. pic.twitter.com/b2Rw3FyjIz — German Amador (@GermanAmador16) October 27, 2021



This prosecution is a result of the ongoing efforts by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF), a partnership between federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt, and dismantle the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, and other priority transnational criminal organizations that threaten the citizens of the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence driven, multi-agency approach to combat transnational organized crime. The OCDETF program facilitates complex, joint operations by focusing its partner agencies on priority targets, by managing and coordinating multi-agency efforts, and by leveraging intelligence across multiple investigative platforms.