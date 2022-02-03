CrimeLocalSociety

FEDS: Honduran National Pleads Guilty to International Cocaine Trafficking

By George McGregor
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Fredy Donaldo Marmol Vallejo (Marmol)
In October 2021, Marmol was extradited from Honduras to the United States to face charges in the Southern District of Florida.  Marmol’s sentencing hearing is set for April 12, at 10:00 a.m., in Miami, before U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks.

MIAMI, FL – On Thursday, January 27, 2022, Honduran national Fredy Donaldo Marmol Vallejo, 40, pled guilty in federal court in Miami, Florida to one count of conspiring to distribute cocaine, with the intent to import it into the United States.

In October 2021, Marmol was extradited from Honduras to the United States to face charges in the Southern District of Florida.  Marmol’s sentencing hearing is set for April 12, at 10:00 a.m., in Miami, before U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks.

U.S. Attorney Juan Antonio Gonzalez for the Southern District of Florida, Special Agent in Charge George L. Piro of FBI Miami, and Special Agent in Charge Deanne L. Reuter of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Miami Field Office made the announcement.  FBI Miami and DEA Miami investigated this case, with assistance from Customs and Border Protection, Miami.  Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christine Hernandez and Walter Norkin are prosecuting the case.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Paster is handling asset forfeiture.


Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We refuse to let Silicon Valley silence us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of the lamestream media but we need your support to fight back. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails. If you have a business, consider advertising with us.
 

This prosecution is a result of the ongoing efforts by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF), a partnership between federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt, and dismantle the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, and other priority transnational criminal organizations that threaten the citizens of the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence driven, multi-agency approach to combat transnational organized crime.  The OCDETF program facilitates complex, joint operations by focusing its partner agencies on priority targets, by managing and coordinating multi-agency efforts, and by leveraging intelligence across multiple investigative platforms.

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to George McGregor (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Detectives Investigate Homicide After Shooting On NW 16th…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office Advising Residents Of Declared…

Joe Mcdermott

Op-Ed: Is This “Jim Crow” in Reverse?

Chuck Lehmann
1 of 1,657