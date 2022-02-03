CrimeLocalSociety

Deltona Middle School Teacher Arrested Amid Investigation Of Conduct With 15-Year-Old Student

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Carlos Aguirre Rendon
DELTONA, FL – A math teacher at Deltona Middle School has been charged with lewd or lascivious conduct and witness tampering in an investigation of his conduct with a 15-year-old student.

According to authorities, Carlos Aguirre Rendon, 29, of Longwood, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on those two felony charges while the investigation continues.

Deputies began investigating the case January 11, when it was reported that Aguirre kissed the victim on the lips in his classroom. The girl’s parents told deputies they had concerns prior to that, as her mother said she’d seen Aguirre with his arm around her daughter at a Deltona park.

While the investigation into Aguirre’s conduct is continuing, interviews with witnesses indicate Aguirre often sought to be alone with the victim and appeared to be pursuing a relationship with her outside of normal teacher-student contact.


On Tuesday, deputies learned that Aguirre had been approaching potential witnesses at Firefighters Memorial Park in Deltona, asking about the victim and telling at least one witness not to talk to the police.

Aguirre (booked in the Volusia County Branch Jail under the name Carlos A. Rendon) posted $12,500 bond for his release Wednesday night. Additional charges are possible pending the outcome of the investigation.

