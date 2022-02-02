Nancy Pelosi’s Son Under FBI Investigation in Connection with Alleged Bribing of San Francisco City Official

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s son Paul Pelosi Jr., 53 was interviewed, along with three of his associates, by federal agents regarding an investigation that has been ongoing for the past five years involving the alleged bribing of a San Francisco city official by Rodrigo Santos, a local building permit expediter who was indicted for fraud in November. File photo: Lev Radin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Paul Pelosi Jr., son of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is in the midst of being investigated by the FBI for allegedly bribing a San Francisco official to look the other way in relation to a real estate scam in the city.

Pelosi Jr., 53 was interviewed, along with three of his associates, by federal agents regarding an investigation that has been ongoing for the past five years involving the alleged bribing of a San Francisco city official by Rodrigo Santos, a local building permit expediter who was indicted for fraud in November.

Prosecutors purport that Santos would accept bribes in the thousands of dollars on behalf of building inspector Bernie Curran in the form of donations to the Golden Gate Youth Rugby Association, his favorite charity; Curran, in-turn, would then bestow city permits upon the “donor.” Both Curran and Santos have denied the accusations against them.

One of the bribes allegedly made to Curran was in the form of a $1,500 check to the Rugby Association in exchange for making permit violations disappear for a run-down Mission District tenement – known as “The Pit” by building inspectors – owned by Pelosi Jr.’s girlfriend at the time.

While Pelosi Jr. was reportedly attempting to secure permits and have code violations removed from “The Pit” – located at 1312 Utah Street –he is not named as being one of Santos’s clients; however, prosecutors do refer to an unnamed “Client 9” in court documents, leading to speculation that this could refer to Pelosi Jr.

Included in court documents submitted by prosecutors are transcripts of text messages between Santos and “Client 9,” where they agree on pick-up and delivery times for the $1,500 check.

“The Pit,” described as a dilapidated, 17-room “residential hotel” with numerous “dangerous code violations,” has since been sold by Pelosi Jr.’s girlfriend, whom he is no longer dating.

Pelosi Jr. has been previously linked to five separate FBI probes, reports say, making this one his sixth.