Miami-Dade Police Investigating Armed Robbery Where Victim Was Followed From Bank In Black Chrysler 300

Miami-Dade Priority Response Team along with the Special Response Team responded to the scene to conduct a search of the bank for a possible third subject which was not found. Detectives are questioning the two individuals detained to determine their involvement, if any.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Robbery Bureau is investigating an armed robbery where a victim was followed from a bank. According to investigators, on February 1, 2022, the victim went to a bank, withdrew an undisclosed amount of cash, and drove to a nearby dry cleaners. As he was inside the vehicle, two armed subjects approached him, pointed a gun and demanded money. The subjects then fled in a black Chrysler 300 with the victim’s money. The victim was not injured.

Today, bank security personnel called investigators stating there was a black Chrysler 300 with tinted windows sitting in the parking lot with two individuals inside. Detectives requested back-up and arriving officers immediately detained the two occupants in the vehicle. Out of an abundance of caution, officers evacuated the bank. The Priority Response Team along with the Special Response Team responded to the scene to conduct a search of the bank for a possible third subject which was not found.

Detectives are questioning the two individuals detained to determine their involvement, if any. The investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.