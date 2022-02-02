CrimeLocalSociety

Miami-Dade Police Investigating Armed Robbery Where Victim Was Followed From Bank In Black Chrysler 300

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Miami-Dade County
Miami-Dade Priority Response Team along with the Special Response Team responded to the scene to conduct a search of the bank for a possible third subject which was not found. Detectives are questioning the two individuals detained to determine their involvement, if any.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Robbery Bureau is investigating an armed robbery where a victim was followed from a bank. According to investigators, on February 1, 2022, the victim went to a bank, withdrew an undisclosed amount of cash, and drove to a nearby dry cleaners. As he was inside the vehicle, two armed subjects approached him, pointed a gun and demanded money. The subjects then fled in a black Chrysler 300 with the victim’s money. The victim was not injured.

Today, bank security personnel called investigators stating there was a black Chrysler 300 with tinted windows sitting in the parking lot with two individuals inside. Detectives requested back-up and arriving officers immediately detained the two occupants in the vehicle. Out of an abundance of caution, officers evacuated the bank. The Priority Response Team along with the Special Response Team responded to the scene to conduct a search of the bank for a possible third subject which was not found.

Detectives are questioning the two individuals detained to determine their involvement, if any. The investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Detectives Investigate Homicide After Shooting On NW 16th…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office Advising Residents Of Declared…

Joe Mcdermott

Op-Ed: Is This “Jim Crow” in Reverse?

Chuck Lehmann
1 of 1,657