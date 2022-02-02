CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Investigate Homicide After Shooting On NW 16th Avenue In Ocala

By Jessica Mcfadyen
gunshot wounds
On February 1, 2022, Latoya Reaves succumbed to her injuries. Detectives are actively working to develop a suspect and are seeking more information about the events that led to the shooting and Latoya’s death. File photo.  

OCALA, FL – On January 31, 2022, at approximately 9:00 p.m., Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 3400 block of NW 16th Avenue in Ocala. Upon arrival, deputies located 36-year-old Latoya Reaves and a 43-year-old male, both of whom had been shot. Both victims were transported by medics to a local hospital for treatment. MCSO Major Crimes Detectives Daniel Pinder and Chase King responded to investigate the shooting.

Once at the hospital, the 43-year-old male victim was treated for his injuries and later released. On February 1, 2022, Latoya Reaves ultimately succumbed to her injuries. Detectives are actively working to develop a suspect and are seeking more information about the events that led to the shooting and Latoya’s death. 

Major Crimes detectives are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or who may have information that can help obtain justice for the victims to call Detective Daniel Pinder at (352) 368-3508. If you would like to remain anonymous, please call Marion County Crime Stoppers at 352-368-STOP and reference tip number 22-04.

