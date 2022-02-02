 AVID™ Hotels Opens 50th Property In Fort Lauderdale

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Located in one of Florida’s in-demand travel destinations, AVID™ hotels – part of IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) – today announced its 50th property with in Ft. Lauderdale.

AVID™ hotels – part of IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) – today announced its 50th property with avid hotel Ft. Lauderdale Airport – Cruise, located in one of Florida’s in-demand travel destinations. This hotel is the third avid hotels property in the Sunshine State, as IHG’s fast-growing brand continues building a loyal customer base in this popular tourism market. The momentum carries into 2022, as the brand continues to gain popularity among travelers and hotel developers alike.

“We are excited to start 2022 hitting such an important milestone for the brand. Since opening our first avid hotel in 2018, it’s exciting to now have 50 avid hotels open – each one purpose-built from the ground up. This points to the fact that our clear, unifying, winning purpose – to deliver the basics, done exceptionally well, at a fair price – works for both our guests and our owners. Our guests appreciate an affordable stay with clean, comfortable rooms, dependable technology, and a complimentary, grab-and-go breakfast. avid hotels delivers this ‘just right’ experience every time, at every property.” Karen Gilbride, VP of avid hotels and Atwell Suites

Florida’s pristine beaches, legendary theme parks, global attractions, and cruise ports make it one of the most popular destinations in the world, and with additional properties in this market, more guests from around the world can experience the convenience and comfort of avid hotels. During the first nine months of 2021, Florida welcomed 91.5 million visitors, up 51.9 percent. As the state sees accelerated recovery, and its tourism industry continues to grow and evolve, avid hotels readily responds to consumers’ growing need for a quality hotel stay.

AVID™ hotel Ft. Lauderdale Airport – Cruise opens today and is owned by Dania Resorts, LLC. The 101-room hotel is minutes away from the Ft. Lauderdale – Hollywood International Airport and a 15-minute drive to downtown Ft. Lauderdale, the beach, and Port Everglades cruise terminal – making it the perfect hotel for a night’s stay before an early-morning flight or cruise departure.



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley silence us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of the lamestream media but we need your support to fight back. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails . If you have a business, consider advertising with us .



“We are proud to open the 50th avid hotel, and are thrilled to be a part of the growing avid hotels family. We are excited for guests to experience avid hotels, whether they are here for a quick stay before a cruise or are staying longer to experience all Ft. Lauderdale offers.” Rahil Sanghvi, Owner of Dania Resorts, LLC. and avid hotel Ft. Lauderdale Airport – Cruise

Along with this new property, the following avid hotels are now open and coming soon across Florida:

AVID™ hotel Melbourne – Viera – Opened on Jan. 11 th and is owned by Onyx Viera Hotel, LLC., this property is minutes from Florida Institute of Technology, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Wuesthoff Medical Center and General Electric headquarters along with several famous attractions like the Space Coast Stadium, Brevard Zoo, Historic Downtown Melbourne, The Kennedy Space Center, and 30 miles of coastal beaches.

and is owned by Onyx Viera Hotel, LLC., this property is minutes from Florida Institute of Technology, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Wuesthoff Medical Center and General Electric headquarters along with several famous attractions like the Space Coast Stadium, Brevard Zoo, Historic Downtown Melbourne, The Kennedy Space Center, and 30 miles of coastal beaches. AVID™ hotel Orlando Airport – Opened in 2019 and is owned by Reddy Hotels. The 91-room hotel is less than two miles from the Orlando International Airport and in close proximity to local restaurants and entertainment.

Additionally, a fourth AVID™ hotel in Florida is currently under construction in Ocala and will open very soon. It is owned by Ocala Investment One, LLC.

Currently, one of IHG’s fastest-growing brands, avid hotels are open in 21 states, a second location in Mexico recently opened, the first property in Canada will open later this year, and there are more than 160 properties in development. To learn more or book a room for an upcoming trip, please visit avidhotels.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.