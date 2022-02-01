Rasmussen: One Year In, 50% Support Impeachment of President Biden, of Which 33% Said They “Strongly Supported” It

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Respondents were united in their views across racial demographics, with Whites, Blacks, and Hispanics split 50 percent down the middle with their desire both for and against impeaching Biden. Meanwhile 74 percent of Republicans supported Biden’s impeachment, and Democrats and liberal respondents were split 50-50 over the matter. File photo: Biksu Tong, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A new nationally-conducted poll has revealed that, out of those surveyed, half indicated they were in support of impeaching President Joe Biden as he just celebrated the first year of his term in the Oval Office.

The Rasmussen Report survey conducted online and by telephone on January 26 and 27 among 1,000 likely voters, found that 50 percent “supported” the impeachment of Biden, and 33 percent “strongly supported” it. In contrast, 45 percent were “opposed” to impeaching Biden, and 33 percent “strongly opposed” it.

Respondents were united in their views across racial demographics, with Whites, Blacks, and Hispanics split 50 percent down the middle with their desire both for and against impeaching Biden. Meanwhile 74 percent of Republicans supported Biden’s impeachment, and Democrats and liberal respondents were split 50-50 over the matter.



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley silence us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of the lamestream media but we need your support to fight back. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails . If you have a business, consider advertising with us .



The survey consisted of three questions:

After Democrats won a majority in the House of Representatives, they impeached former President Donald Trump twice. Was this a good thing or a bad thing for American democracy? Or did it not make much difference? Some Republicans in Congress have endorsed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden, citing his immigration policy and his failure in Afghanistan, among other reasons. Do you support or oppose impeaching President Biden? If Republicans win a majority in the House of Representatives in the midterm elections, how likely is it that they will impeach President Biden?

In response to the question about the Trump impeachments, 36 percent said that it was a “good” thing, whereas 47 percent said that it was a “bad” thing. And if Republicans take back the House and Senate during the upcoming 2022 mid-term election, over 50 percent of both Republicans and Democrats said that it was very likely that Biden would be impeached.

Those in favor of impeaching Biden indicated several reasons for their view, including the economy, security of the Mexican southern border, and the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan.