New Senior Living Community to Meet Growing Demand in West Boca Raton

A new showroom has opened for the innovative assisted living and memory care community Sunscape™, now under construction on Boca Rio Road in West Boca Raton.

BOCA RATON, FL – A new showroom has opened for the innovative assisted living and memory care community Sunscape™, now under construction on Boca Rio Road in West Boca Raton. The showroom, located at 9250 Glades Road, offers visitors an opportunity to view plans and become early depositors for the community scheduled to open this summer.

Developed by Protea Capital Partners, LLC., Sunscape will be managed by Solvere Living, a highly acclaimed national operator of senior living communities based in St. Petersburg, Fla. Hedrick Brothers Construction is handling construction of the two-story luxury community, designed by the award-winning architectural firm Irwin Partners Architectures of Costa Mesa, Calif. Klang & Association Coral Springs is the interior designer.

Sunscape Boca Raton is the newest senior rental community planned in West Boca Raton. It will offer residents choices of studio, one- and two-bedroom residences in an intimate boutique resort environment with a lifestyle geared to emphasize every resident’s physical, social, intellectual and spiritual wellness and opportunities for personal growth.

“Our research indicates there’s a growing need by families living in the West Boca area to have their loved ones nearby,” said Kristin Ward, president and CEO of Solvere. “The hot housing market and population growth we are witnessing are contributing to the need for luxury senior living communities.”



The community’s location just west of Florida’s Turnpike, south of Palmetto Park Road and 10 minutes from I-95, makes it highly desirable. It is easily accessible to the well-known shopping found in the area, including the premier fashion and luxury destination, Town Center at Boca Raton, Boca Rio Country Club and many well-known country club communities.

Designed as a contemporary building with single-sided corridors to maximize natural light, Sunscape has only two residential wings with 100 residences and a central core where amenities are located. The under-one-roof concept helps residents with accessibility and encourages interaction.

Sunscape will incorporate Solvere Living’s proprietary wellness philosophies Salus™ and Valeo™. Salus (Latin for well-being) is a holistic approach that focuses on each resident’s potential to achieve his or her personal goals through engagement and connection. Valeo (Latin for to thrive) focuses specifically on wellness initiatives for those with memory impairments and incorporates components that examine residents’ social, intellectual, spiritual, and physical well-being.

The community will offer any-time restaurant-style dining featuring a variety of seasonal chef-prepared meals in a choice of dining venues, including a bistro and bar as well as the community’s dining room.

Four interior courtyards emphasize the importance of accessible green spaces and are designed with secure walking paths. One includes a swimming pool and putting green and another will be screened for year-round enjoyment.

Indoor amenities include a movie theater, art studio, library, game room and event center. Fitness amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center with equipment geared to the needs of seniors and supervised by a Salus Director. Complimenting the fitness amenities are fitness and wellness programming and private or group fitness classes led by a certified instructor of Yoga, Tai Chi, chair, dance aerobics and more.

Sunscape will offer 24-hour health support, emergency response system, scheduled transportation, housekeeping, laundry and linen services, entertainment, social, educational and spiritual programs. A Wellness Director coordinates ancillary and medical services as needed by residents. Home health and rehabilitation services are provided onsite for residents’ convenience and memory care offers all-inclusive care and service.

New technology systems are being included at Sunscape such as the sign-in and screening Accushield system, Caremerge for family and community engagement and the state-of-the-art ALIS electronic health system (EHR) for care management.

“We’re very excited to introduce Sunscape to the West Boca Raton community,” added Ward. “The range of living options, services and holistic wellness are responding to today’s consumers seeking an engaging atmosphere where residents can continue to have a fulfilling life.

This is the second Sunscape community to be developed in Florida. Its sister community is located in Daytona Beach and opened in 2021.

For more information or to plan a visit to the Sunscape showroom, please call 561.680.3600 or visit SunscapeBocaRaton.com.

About Solutions Advisors Group

Formed in 2009, Solutions Advisors Group is a group of companies providing comprehensive consulting and operations management expertise for the senior living and active adult sectors. With offices in St. Petersburg, Fla., and Richmond, Va., the three companies are:

Solvere Living – senior living and active adult operations company offering third-party management services

Solutions Advisors – marketing, creative and sales consulting agency

SA Digital – full-service digital marketing agency

Learn more at solutionsadvisorsgroup.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Protea Capital Partners

Founded in 2014, Protea Capital Partners, LLC is a real estate investment company that develops and owns senior living facilities. Principals Greg Spiro and Hans Van Der Laan spent more than 30 years developing and acquiring properties across the real estate spectrum and have turned their focus toward helping aging individuals get more out of life. The company believes that senior living should focus on the physical, psychological, social and intellectual needs of residents and that success should be measured not only by wellness but by happiness. Protea owns senior living communities in California and Florida. For more information on the company, visit proteacapital.com.