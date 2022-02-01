Japanese Study Indicates Ivermectin Has Antiviral Effect on COVID-19 Omicron Variant

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Paul Marik, MD, a highly respected physician, was recently forced to resign from his position as Chief of Critical Care at Eastern Virginia Medical School over his fight to be able to use Ivermectin to treat his patients. Marik has taken note of the Ivermectin studies in Japan, the UK, and other countries, and said that similar research should be carried out in the U.S. File photo: Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance via EINPresswire.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A study conducted in Japan has indicated that the anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin has produced an “anti-viral” effect on the Omicron COVID-19 variant – and other variants as well – despite the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) previously warning against usage of the drug to treat COVID.

On Monday, Japanese trading and pharmaceuticals company Kowa Co. Ltd., working with Tokyo’s Kitasato University, revealed the results of their study, in which they said that Ivermectin proved to be helpful in treating COVID-19 variants in joint lab-based non-clinical research, but did not provide additional details.

Kowa representatives noted that clinical trials are still ongoing on the effectiveness of Ivermectin, saying that, so far, it has the “same antiviral effect” on all “mutant strains” of the virus.

In addition, the University of Oxford in the UK has also announced a clinical trial to investigate Ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment, but researchers noted on Monday that it was still early and would not be issuing statements until they have more concrete results to report.



Previous promotion of Ivermectin as an alternative COVID treatment has been mired in controversy.

Ivermectin has been in use for decades to effectively treat parasitic infections in human beings; however, the FDA has not approved its use to treat the virus, and as a result it is not covered by federal COVID-19 funding at U.S. hospitals, which only goes towards approved treatments.

“The FDA has not authorized or approved ivermectin for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19 in people or animals. Ivermectin has not been shown to be safe or effective for these indications,” the FDA’s website says. “Even the levels of ivermectin for approved human uses can interact with other medications, like blood-thinners. You can also overdose on ivermectin, which can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, hypotension (low blood pressure), allergic reactions (itching and hives), dizziness, ataxia (problems with balance), seizures, coma and even death.”

However, Dr. Paul Marik has been a staunch supporter of using Ivermectin to address COVID, and was recently forced to resign from his position at Eastern Virginia Medical School over his fight to be able to use the drug to treat his patients.

Marik has taken note of the Ivermectin studies in Japan, the UK, and other countries, and said that similar research should be carried out in the U.S.